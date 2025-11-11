Prime’s New Batman Show Brings 22 DC Characters to the DCU Era

There is a new Prime Video animated Batman series called Bat-Fam from the creators of the 2023 holiday movie Merry Little Batman. The first season just hit Prime Video and has 10 episodes, following Batman and his extended family. This series also includes Damian Wayne, although this is not the Damian that people know from the comics or any other animated series. It also consists of a mix of known characters, such as Alfred Pennyworth, as well as some new characters in the Bat family, including the new-to-this-series Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s niece, and a de-aged Volcana, now going by the name Claire Selton.

Here is a look at all seven of the main characters from Bat-Fam, as well as the rest of the supporting characters, as 22 Batman characters are appearing in the first season of this Prime Video animated series.

7) Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Luke Wilson voices Batman in Bat-Fam. The character here is unlike any version of Batman most fans have ever seen. He is more of a dad and a family man than a superhero. This is because, before the series began, Batman had cleaned up Gotham City and eliminated most villains from the streets. Now, he wants to be Damian’s dad as well as a father figure to the de-aged Volcana. With a beard and a tendency to struggle showing his feelings to his son Damian, this is a very fresh take on the Caped Crusader. However, with criminals showing back up in Gotham City, Batman has to find a way to still be a dad while also protecting the streets from supervillains.

6) Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne / Little Batman

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Yonas Kibreab voices Damian Wayne in Bat-Fam. Having a child voice Damian was a wise decision, as this is not the Damian that comic book fans know. He isn’t Robin, and he isn’t an arrogant and obnoxious teen who feels it is his birthright to be a hero. Instead, Damian here is Little Batman, and he is a sidekick who wants to be a hero, but knows he can’t do it on school nights. He is also much more caring than Damian from DC Comics, as he wants to be a brother to Claire and wants to protect his home at all costs.

5) James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Veteran actor James Cromwell voices Alfred Pennyworth. As always, he is Batman’s butler and caretaker, and Bruce actually reveals that he is in his 80s. This Alfred has a hunchback and is often exhausted, while never wanting to give up his role as the man who will always take care of Bruce Wayne. He is also the uncle to Alicia Pennyworth, and for much of the season, he is the voice of reason to a household full of people who need someone to act like the adult every once in a while

4) Haley Tju as Claire Selton/Volcana

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Haley Tju voices Claire Selton, the former villain known as Volcana. She is a newer comic book villain, who made her debut in the comic book Black Lightning in 2024, but she was initially a supervillain in the 90s animated world on both Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League. She is wildly different here. Volcana fell into the Lazarus Pit and ended up reverting to a 12-year-old girl. It was then that Bruce Wayne agreed to adopt her, and she became part of the Bat Family and an ally to Batman and Damian Wayne.

3) London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth (Alfred’s niece)

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

London Hughes voices the original character of Alicia Pennyworth. In Bat-Fam, she is Alfred Pennyworth’s niece and someone who was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne. She works as a social worker and runs an organization known as E*Vil, which stands for Ex-Villains. Her goal is to help teach these former supervillains to be upstanding citizens and help them stay out of trouble and live an everyday life. She also plays another different role in Bat-Fam, though, and that is the biggest twist of the first season.

2) Michael Benyaer as the ghost of Ra’s Al Ghul

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Michael Benyaer plays the ghost of Ra’s Al Ghul. So, in Bat-Fam, Ra’s Al Ghul is clearly dead, but his ghost is allowed to live at Wayne Manor with the rest of the family so he can remain close to his grandson, Damian Wayne. Just like in the comics, Ra’s wants Damian to follow in his footsteps, but it is done in this series in a more comedic manner. He is often frustrated, seems to never he satisfied with what he gets, and still somehow manages to be part of the family, almost like a reluctant grandfather who always complains.

1) Bobby Moynihan as Kirk Langstrom / Man-Bat

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

One of the most shocking additions to Bat-Fam is Dr. Kirk Langstrom, who is also known as Man-Bat. He is in his bat form, of course, but he is also more of a kindly uncle-type figure. There is nothing evil about him; he has all his intelligence and wits, but he is also someone with no boundaries, especially in the kitchen when Alfred is trying to prepare a meal. He lives in the Wayne Manor bell tower and always pops up to offer his advice while playing games when the family is not around.

Supporting Characters

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Lori Alan as Livewire – Like Volcana, Livewire was a supervillain created for Superman: The Animated Series. She has since become a villain to Superman in the comics as well, a villain with electricity powers. In Bat-Fam, she is one of the villains who have returned to Gotham City to cause problems.

– Like Volcana, Livewire was a supervillain created for Superman: The Animated Series. She has since become a villain to Superman in the comics as well, a villain with electricity powers. In Bat-Fam, she is one of the villains who have returned to Gotham City to cause problems. Diedrich Bader as Killer Moth – Killer Moth is a villain who is a longtime villain of Batman from the comics. He has no superpowers, but uses tech to commit crimes. In Bat-Fam, he is no longer a villain and is rehabilitated and part of E*Vil.

– Killer Moth is a villain who is a longtime villain of Batman from the comics. He has no superpowers, but uses tech to commit crimes. In Bat-Fam, he is no longer a villain and is rehabilitated and part of E*Vil. Kaitlyn Robrock as Copperhead – Copperhead is a Batman villain from the comics who has been around since 1968. He always wore a snake-skin costume and could fit into tight places, making him a great thief. In Bat-Fam, Copperhead is a woman and is rehabilitated and part of E*Vil.

– Copperhead is a Batman villain from the comics who has been around since 1968. He always wore a snake-skin costume and could fit into tight places, making him a great thief. In Bat-Fam, Copperhead is a woman and is rehabilitated and part of E*Vil. Fred Tatasciore as Giganta, King Tut & Solomon Grundy – Giganta and King Tut are old-school villains, with King Tut one of the most popular villains from the classic Adam West Batman TV show. Both of them are part of E*Vil, as rehabilitated criminals. Solomon Grundy shows up as a villain in the series.

– Giganta and King Tut are old-school villains, with King Tut one of the most popular villains from the classic Adam West Batman TV show. Both of them are part of E*Vil, as rehabilitated criminals. Solomon Grundy shows up as a villain in the series. Andia Winslow as Parademon Leader – The Parademons are from Darkseid’s world, and they show up in the episode where Harvey Dent’s daughters and Damian Wayne accidentally open a Mother Box on a field trip.

– The Parademons are from Darkseid’s world, and they show up in the episode where Harvey Dent’s daughters and Damian Wayne accidentally open a Mother Box on a field trip. Aristotle Athari as The Mad Hatter – The Mad Hatter shows up as a villain in Bat-Fam and is one of the first people Batman battles when the villains return to Gotham City. Just like in the comics and other animated series, he uses his hat to hypnotize people.

– The Mad Hatter shows up as a villain in Bat-Fam and is one of the first people Batman battles when the villains return to Gotham City. Just like in the comics and other animated series, he uses his hat to hypnotize people. Natalie Palamedes as The Sad Hatter – The Sad Hatter is an original Bat-Fam character. She is Mad Hatter’s daughter, and she has no desire to be a supervillain, or really to do anything much at all. However, Sad Hatter leaves her dad to join the E*Vil group.

– The Sad Hatter is an original Bat-Fam character. She is Mad Hatter’s daughter, and she has no desire to be a supervillain, or really to do anything much at all. However, Sad Hatter leaves her dad to join the E*Vil group. David Hornsby as The Joker – The Joker also returned for Bat-Fam, voiced by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star David Hornsby.

– The Joker also returned for Bat-Fam, voiced by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star David Hornsby. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Vicki Vale – Most people first got to know Vicki Vale when she appeared in the Tim Burton Batman movie in 1989 as Bruce Wayne’s love interest. However, she has been in DC Comics since 1948 and is back for Bat-Fam as a news reporter for GNN.

– Most people first got to know Vicki Vale when she appeared in the Tim Burton Batman movie in 1989 as Bruce Wayne’s love interest. However, she has been in DC Comics since 1948 and is back for Bat-Fam as a news reporter for GNN. Kevin Michael Richardson as Clayface – Before he makes his big movie debut next year in the DCU’s first horror movie, Clayface has a little sillier role here in Bat-Fam. He is back here as a villain, fighting Batman and his family.

– Before he makes his big movie debut next year in the DCU’s first horror movie, Clayface has a little sillier role here in Bat-Fam. He is back here as a villain, fighting Batman and his family. Reid Scott as Commissioner Gordon – As with the comics and prior TV shows, Commissioner Gordon was an officer on the Gotham City Police Department and an ally to Batman. In Merry Little Batman, he was ready to retire until he had “one last mission.” He, however, returned in Bat-Fam, still fighting crime.

In Merry Little Batman, he was ready to retire until he had “one last mission.” He, however, returned in Bat-Fam, still fighting crime. Natasha Leggero as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost – Most people remember Killer Frost from her time spent in the Arrowverse as one of Flash’s main enemies. She is a villain again here.

– Most people remember Killer Frost from her time spent in the Arrowverse as one of Flash’s main enemies. She is a villain again here. Kailen Jude as Toyman – Toyman was actually teased in the Peacemaker HBO Max series, as Peacemaker went to one of Toyman’s toy stores to interview with the Justice Gang. However, Toyman has only been a minor character in comics and cartoons, and is back in Bat-Fam in a really fun take on the character.

– Toyman was actually teased in the Peacemaker HBO Max series, as Peacemaker went to one of Toyman’s toy stores to interview with the Justice Gang. However, Toyman has only been a minor character in comics and cartoons, and is back in Bat-Fam in a really fun take on the character. Dolph Adomian as Mr Freeze – The oldest villain in Bat-Fam is Mr. Freeze, who is almost 70, and was part of Joker’s group in Merry Little Batman. He also made a small return in Bat-Fam in the same role.

