Invincible Season 4 Hypes Thragg Debut With Episode 6 First Look Trailer

Invincible is declaring war with Season 4’s next big episode, and the first look trailer for Episode 6 gives fans the first full look at Grand Regent Thragg’s debut. Invincible Season 4 has officially crossed over its halfway point, and things have never looked worse of Mark Grayson. After everything that happened in the third season, Mark was put through even more intense situations leading to him ultimately being recruited into the war against the Viltrumites. Following a rematch against Conquest, however, Mark is going to be out of action for a while.

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Invincible Season 4 has dropped the first look teaser trailer for Episode 6, and much like how Thadeus teased at the end of Episode 5, the universe is now at war against the Viltrumites. But unlike all of the other Viltrumite appearances we’ve seen in the series thus far, the strongest of their ranks is finally going to be entering the battle as Grand Regent Thragg (voiced by Lee Pace) makes his full debut. You can check it out in action with the next episode trailer below.

When Does Invincible Season 4 Episode 6 Come Out?

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Invincible Season 4 Episode 6 is titled “YOU LOOK HORRIBLE” and will be making its debut with Prime Video on Wednesday, April 8th at 2:00AM local time. This marks the start of the Viltrumite War from Robert Kirkman’s original comics series, and that might come as a surprise to fans of the animated version of the story. Because while Mark’s rematch against Conquest was the most brutal and gory fight in the series to date, it’s not even really the start of the war itself. There’s still much more to come next now that Thragg is entering the fray.

Grand Regent Thragg was first seen in Invincible as the one that Conquest was reporting to, and that first appearance immediately sold how fearsome Thragg is going to be as a threat. He’s the strongest Viltrumite in the waning empire, and has taken control in such a way that no one can really stand against him. He’s such a major villain for the series that he’s going to be playing a part throughout the rest of Invincible‘s run overall, so it’s time to see what he can actually do in action.

What’s Next for Invincible Season 4?

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Thanks to the previously revealed episode release schedule, Prime Video has confirmed that Invincible Season 4 will be ending with the release of Episode 8 on April 22nd. With the Viltrumite War now in full effect, it does make one wonder about where the animated series could possibly end this season. The third season covered the Invincible War within the span of a single episode before building towards bigger events in the final episodes, and that might be the same case here.

There are some big things still in play for the Viltrumite War, and it’s going to change things in some notable ways for Mark and Nolan that the first half of the season only teased. But it’s the same for everyone still on Earth after all this time, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye on how much damage Thragg actually does when it’s all said and done. , it’s a lot to be excited for.

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