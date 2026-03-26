1 Year Later, the Final Season of One of the Biggest Modern Sitcoms Has Arrived on Netflix

When it comes to sitcoms, the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s get all the love, but the 21st century has also produced groundbreaking and iconic series that have defined modern television. Shows like The Office, Arrested Development, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine have introduced a new golden age for the genre and proven to be massive hits. And now, a year after one of the biggest modern sitcoms ended, fans can stream the final season on Netflix – and the rest of the series is already there!

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ABC’s The Conners is now streaming in full on Netflix after the shortened six-episode seventh and final season arrived on the platform on March 26th. The show is a continuation of the iconic ‘90s sitcom Roseanne and follows the working-class Conner family in Lanford, Illinois, as they navigate daily life following the sudden death of matriarch Roseanne. Initially planned as Roseanne’s 11th overall season before rebranding after the Roseanne Barr scandal, the show brought back original Roseanne cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert and kicked off on ABC in 2018. It became one of the most prominent network sitcoms of the late 2010s and early 2020s throughout its seven-season run through 2025.

ABC’s The Conners Perfectly Continued the Legacy of Roseanne

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The Conners had a major obstacle in its path when it premiered back in 2018: it had to live up to one of the most iconic and influential sitcoms ever, all while navigating how a show can continue without its lead. And it did it remarkably well. Throughout its seven-season run, The Conners maintained the “realest family” vibe that made the original so great, navigating working-class struggles and difficult issues through humor and perseverance, including the raw grief of the family following their matriarch’s death, which ultimately allowed characters like Dan and Becky to evolve and find their own paths. And with over 30 years of history, the chemistry of the cast is genuine and feels incredibly authentic.

The show earned fresh critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its first four seasons (the only seasons with Tomatometer ratings) and maintained high marks in Season 7. Although the final season felt a bit rushed due to its shortened nature, it packed in heavy plotlines and brought emotional closure to fans, even proving to be a better ending for some viewers than the original Roseanne finale. Verne Gay wrote for Newsday that Season 7 was “sweet, sentimental, compassionate” and a “nice way to go out after 37 years.”

What’s New on Netflix?

Netflix has plenty of great streaming options this March, and The Conners is just one of them. Subscribers looking for more sitcoms can now also stream all six seasons of Mike & Molly. The streamer also just debuted the Duffer Brothers’ new show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and stocked new seasons of One Piece and Virgin River this month. Movie lovers can stream titles like Deepwater Horizon, the first three Jurassic World films, and Misery.

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