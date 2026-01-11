The Best Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie of the Last 15 Years Wasn’t Made by Him (but 2026 Will Change That)

Over the course of his legendary career, Steven Spielberg has demonstrated a mastery of a variety of film genres. He has earned widespread acclaim for everything from thrillers and action pictures to historical dramas and even musicals. Spielberg’s proven there isn’t anything he can’t do, but when most moviegoers think of the director, science-fiction is probably the genre that first comes to mind. Spielberg has helmed some of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Minority Report. He’s left an indelible mark on sci-fi cinema — and not just with his directorial efforts.

After establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s premier directors, Spielberg used that clout to spearhead an abundance of projects as a producer. Among these titles are other sci-fi classics such as Back to the Future and Men in Black (Spielberg was the one who convinced Will Smith to star in the latter). In some cases, the films Spielberg produces rival his own movies in terms of quality. In fact, he didn’t call the shots on his best sci-fi project of the past 15 years, but odds are that could change come this summer.

Super 8 Is an Underrated Slice of Classic Spielbergian Magic

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Released in June 2011, Super 8 looked to recapture the adventurous tone and spirit of classic Amblin productions like E.T. and The Goonies. The film revolves around a group of kids who get caught up in a mysterious alien conspiracy after they see a shocking train crash while shooting their zombie movie. With a premise like that, it’s easy to see why Spielberg was drawn to Super 8. It combines subjects he’s clearly passionate about. While Super 8 director J.J. Abrams drew from his own experiences of making Super 8 movies in his youth, Spielberg probably saw a lot of himself in the ambitious group of young filmmakers that make up Super 8‘s main cast of characters. In many ways, Super 8 was the perfect movie to have a “from producer Steven Spielberg” credit.

Notably, Super 8 is Abrams’ only directorial effort to not be based on pre-existing IP, and it demonstrates that he should look to pursue more original ideas in the future. While Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens were great franchise revivals, Super 8 feels like a much more personal work that easily makes it one of Abrams’ best films. When watching Super 8, it’s easy to envision a teenaged Abrams running around with his friends, coming up with all sorts of stories to tell. In some ways, Super 8 might be the kind of movie Abrams always dreamed of making when he was growing up. A younger Abrams probably would have loved to have found himself at the center of a Spielbergian alien drama reminiscent of the films that inspired him.

The sci-fi aspects are what give Super 8 its blockbuster panache (the train crash is a jaw-dropping set piece), but the film wouldn’t work nearly as well as it does if not for the excellent ensemble. Working with child actors always brings an element of risk, but Abrams knocked the casting out of the park. The core group of kids have tremendous chemistry with each other, believably coming off as inseparable friends. Joel Courtney grounds the entire picture as Joe Lamb, a young boy grieving the loss of his mother. The relationship Joe forms with Alice Dainard (Elle Fanning) gives Super 8 a poignant emotional core that elevates the story. Kyle Chandler is also characteristically great as Joe’s father Jack, the sheriff who investigates strange happenings around town after the alien escapes from the train.

Super 8 earned positive reviews and was a box office hit ($260.1 million worldwide against a $50 million production budget), but it’s somewhat surprising that the film has sort of faded from memory now. It essentially was the precursor to Stranger Things, which similarly evoked memories of ’80s nostalgia to resonate with viewers. Between a classic Spielbergian tone, a young, talented cast, and a plot revolving around government cover-ups in a small midwest town, Super 8 and Stranger Things share a lot of DNA. The Netflix series became so massive that it definitely overpowered Super 8 in the pop culture zeitgeist, but people should still make a point to check Super 8 out if they haven’t. Its blend of heartfelt character drama and sci-fi craziness makes it an entertaining watch.

Steven Spielberg’s New Film Can Be His Next Sci-Fi Classic

Super 8 may be Spielberg’s best sci-fi film of the last 15 years for now, but that could change in a matter of months. This summer sees the release of Spielberg’s latest directorial effort, Disclosure Day, an original sci-fi event film that’s already generating large amounts of buzz. It marks the first time Spielberg has helmed a sci-fi movie since 2018’s polarizing Ready Player One, and though audiences still have to wait a while to see Disclosure Day, this is shaping up to be a much more promising project that could be the next great Spielberg classic.

Headlined by a cast that includes Emily Blunt Josh O’Connor, Disclosure Day is shaping up to be one of the most unique studio tentpoles of 2026. The film’s first trailer left a memorable impression; instead of providing an overview of the basic plot, it leans more into the mystery surrounding the story, serving more as a showcase for the general tone and vibe Spielberg is aiming for. While Disclosure Day is sure to feature some of those signature Spielberg staples (there’s a car chase that could be a standout set piece), it looks unlike anything the legendary director has made before. Since the filmmaker is so well-versed with sci-fi cinema, it’s important for Disclosure Day to feel distinct so it doesn’t come across as Spielberg retreading familiar ground.

In some ways, Disclosure Day could be an amalgamation of Spielberg’s previous sci-fi films, blending elements of each together into a compelling package. The trailer conveys feelings of uneasiness, intrigue, and wonder, hinting at a narrative packed with a strong amount of substance and depth. If anyone else was behind the camera, there could be concerns that Disclosure Day was possibly biting off more than it could chew, but Spielberg is one of the greats for a reason, and if there’s a filmmaker that can pull something like this off, it’s him. Much like how The Irishman felt like the apotheosis of Martin Scorsese’s time in the gangster genre, Disclosure Day could do something similar for Spielberg and sci-fi, drawing from everything he’s learned and viewing it all through a different perspective. Spielberg came up with the story for Disclosure Day, so this is something he’s clearly passionate about.

Spielberg will turn 80 years old this year, and it’s exciting that he’s not only still actively making films, but continues to paint on such a large and expansive canvas. Disclosure Day looks to combine bold ideas with classic big-screen spectacle, a recipe that has worked for Spielberg time and time again. Few directors in history are as successful at capturing the audience’s imagination as he is, and though there’s still much to learn about Disclosure Day, what we know so far is more than enough to make it one of the most anticipated films of 2026. When you factor in the talent that’s in front of the camera, Disclosure Day could end up being something very special.