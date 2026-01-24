15 Years on, Smallville Stars Reunite On CBS’ Biggest Show

Smallville was one of DC’s most popular shows for 10 years, and some of the stars of the series were able to reunite in projects over the years. Smallville starred Tom Welling as Clark Kent, and this show tracked his days as a young man who slowly came to know his place in the world, although he never became Superman until the final episode of the series. Along the way, he met other well-known characters, including Lois Lane, Oliver Queen, Aquaman, and more, until he finally put on the red and blue suit in the finale and flew into the air as the Man of Steel.

It has been 15 years since Smallville ended, and two of those stars have reunited for one of the most popular shows on television today. The series stars Justin Hartley as a “tracker” named Colton Shaw, a man people can hire to help them find missing people, and he is great at his job. In an upcoming episode on March 22, Erica Durance will guest star as a stuntwoman who hires Colton to find her boyfriend after he disappeared from a film set. On Smallville, Durance played Lois Lane while Hartley played Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow.

In some more interconnected DC news, David Ramsey, who played John Diggle in Arrow during the Arrowverse days, will also appear on the same episode as her missing boyfriend, Baxter. This is truly a DC on The CW reunion episode. However, for anyone who watches Tracker, this is not a surprise.

Tracker Has Become A Hot-Spot For Familiar Guest Stars

Tracker also has a deep mythology under the hood, with Hartley’s Colton Shaw’s past often playing into the storylines. This has allowed two guest stars to pick up recurring roles on the show, and one of them is very familiar to fans of The CW. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) appears on the show in recurring appearances as Russell Shaw, Colton’s estranged older brother. Melissa Roxburgh also had a role as Dory Shaw, Colton’s sister, although she is busy now with her own TV show, The Hunting Party.

There was also another reunion for Justin Hartley fans that happened in the series. Before taking the lead role on Tracker, Hartley was one of the main stars of This Is Us, a family drama where he played one of three siblings who deal with the death of their father. He had a romantic relationship on that series with Jennifer Morrison (House). Hartley pulled off another big reunion, as Morrison played Lizzy Hawking, a former girlfriend of Colton who hired him to find her missing sister. Hartley is finding lots of chances to reunite with former co-stars, and this Smallville reunion is just the latest.

