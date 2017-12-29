The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Returning TV Series

Welcome to the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, where we here at ComicBook.com take a look back at 2017 and select the stories from comic books and related media that we expect will remain in our hearts and minds long after the year has come to a close.

Here we are talking about television, specifically ongoing television series that returned in 2017 with a new season worth of stories to tell. Fans are living in a golden era of comic book television, with an entire live-action DC Comics universe on The CW, Marvel spread out across networks and streaming service, and The Walking Dead being one of the biggest shows on television. Suffice to say there was plenty of competition in 2017.

And the winner of Best Returning TV Series is…

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD!

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD concluded its third season in early 2017 with its boldest storyline yet. The SHIELD team entered the Framework, a virtual reality that constructed an alternate timeline where Hydra’s coup within SHIELD was successful. This premise allowed the show to examine a new side of who these characters are and to provide commentary on current events. The show returned in December with its most epic premise yet, a trip to the future and to outer space, that puts Coulson and his team into their most dire situation yet.

The CW’s DC Comics universe was represented by nominations for both Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, and the Archie Comics series Riverdale was nominated as well. Spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead also continues to improve with each season and earned a nomination for itself.

