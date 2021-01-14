The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Series

✖

2020 was a year where television shows on networks and streaming shows came into focus like never before as movie theaters around the world had to temporarily close down unexpectedly. Without all of these shows in 2020, all of the people around the world who relied on the entertainment available to watch from their own homes would have been lost! Fortunately, many of the titles released throughout the year were tremendously entertaining, some serving as a distraction from the real world and others offering a commentary on what's going on. A lot of consideration went into the 2020 Golden Issue for Best TV series, as selected by the ComicBook.com staff.

And the winner of the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Show is...

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

The Boys!

The Boys came back for its second season on Amazon in 2020, delivering a pulse-pounding ride which pitted Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and his human pals against Antony Starr's Homelander and The Seven. It was a diabolical, bloody good time loaded with twists, shocking moments, wild humor, and a few surprise cast members. The Boys stars Urban and Starr with Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie.

An intense final episode for the second season of The Boys helped solidify the series as the best of the year, landing with an emotional conclusion which left viewers awe-struck regarding the fates of and moves made by certain characters. We will leave those out here, just in case this is inspiring you to give the diabolical series a watch for the first time. A third season of The Boys is on the way and production is slated to begin in early 2021.

"We haven't got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so," Starr told ComicBook.com. "I think, because of COVID and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season."

Congratulations to The Boys on the much-deserved award, the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Series! the win was not easy, given the impressive list of nominees which it was stacked against! Check out all of the nominees below.

