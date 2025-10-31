2022’s Best Horror Movie is Getting A Spinoff (But Not How You Might Think)

In 2022, the Australian horror film Talk to Me became a surprising hit. Directed by newcomers Danny and Michael Philippou, the movie presented a fresh take on supernatural possession, centered around a group of teenagers and a mysterious embalmed hand. The film earned widespread critical acclaim and grossed over $92 million worldwide against a mere $4.5 million budget, making it A24’s highest-grossing horror release. The Philippou brothers proved their debut was no fluke, returning in 2025 with their second feature, Bring Her Back, which also earned strong reviews and a respectable worldwide box office of over $39 million. While the creators have openly discussed plans for a cinematic sequel and even a prequel to Talk to Me, the franchise is now set to expand in a direction few could have anticipated.

As revealed by Variety, the universe of Talk to Me is officially expanding with a six-episode television series developed exclusively for 3D headsets. Meta and XRTV have partnered to create the immersive show, which will be shot entirely in 3D and utilize mixed-reality technology to project the story directly into the viewer’s own environment. Conceived by XRTV co-founder Darren Brandl, the project aims to leverage the unique feeling of “presence” that virtual reality offers, creating the unsettling sensation that the film’s demonic entities are in the room with the audience.

The untitled Talk to Me series will follow a new group of young travelers on a European island who discover the cursed hand, leading them down a path described as “Euphoria with possession.” Craig William Macneill is set to direct all six episodes, with Trent Atherton penning the scripts. The original film’s creators, Danny and Michael Philippou, will serve as executive producers, ensuring the spinoff remains connected to their established vision.

A 3D Talk to Me Series Sounds Like a Nightmare Come True

Image courtesy of A24

A significant part of what made Talk to Me resonate with audiences was its unflinching depiction of violence. The film’s visceral horror sequences, combined with its grounded emotional core, created a truly unsettling experience that lingered long after the credits rolled. The prospect of translating that same energy into a fully immersive 3D series is both thrilling and terrifying. By design, virtual reality technology aims to break down the barrier between the viewer and the content, and for a horror story, this means there is nowhere to hide. The technology could amplify the film’s signature sense of dread, making every supernatural encounter feel chillingly real. However, the original film’s success was also a product of the Philippou brothers’ distinct directorial vision. With a new creative team at the helm for the series, it remains to be seen if they can capture the same lightning in a bottle that made Talk to Me a modern classic.

The move also places Talk to Me at the forefront of a relatively new and evolving medium, and series designed specifically for immersive headsets are still finding their language. A mainstream horror hit like this represents a major step forward.

Nevertheless, this innovative approach comes with a significant drawback. High-end 3D headsets are an expensive piece of technology, and not all consumers enjoy the virtual reality experience. Confining the next chapter of the Talk to Me story to an exclusive platform means that a large portion of the film’s established fanbase may be unable to access it, making it a bold but risky gamble for the franchise.

