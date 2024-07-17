2024 Emmy Award Nominees Announced

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced the nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, covering TV shows and made-for-TV movies that released in 2023. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale were the presenters, bringing some life and energy to the event, which was streamed on the official Emmys website.The Emmys exist to celebrate excellence television, and are voted on by Academy members — TV industry professionals who vote on the work of their peers.
While it’s not unusual for the same handful of shows and actors to win over and over again, this year is a more wide-open field than we have had in a while, with a number of last year’s big winners no longer eligible for consideration. That’s because Succession, Ted Lasso, and Better Call Saul all ended last year, and shows like Beef and The Last of Us didn’t get a new season out during the consideration period for nomination. There are still some previous winners and nominees — The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and The Crown among them — ready to get back in the race, though.
“We are here to recognize the exceptional work that aired between June of 2023 and May of 2024, all leading up to television’s biggest night,” said Emmys boss Chris Abrego ahead of the nominations. “Today, I’m honored to celebrate the astonishing work of our…creative community.”
In the drama category, where there are relatively few returning candidates eligible for a nomination, a number of big hits are poised to jump into the fray. Series like Shogun have been celebrated by audiences and critics since they aired, but everyone has been wondering if they’ll make the list. Today, we found out.
Fan-favorite series Baby Reindeer got a nomination, and Ripley — Netflix’s black-and-white adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Andrew Scott — did pretty well for itself, too.
By the time the smoke cleared, The Bear — which dominated in its categories last year — earned 23 total nominations (including writing, directing, and technical categories). That’s more than any comedy series has ever nabbed in one year. Shōgun was similarly dominant, earning 25 total nods (which wasn’t a record in the drama category in spite of being two ahead of The Bear‘s record-breaking pace).
You can see a full list of all the key categories below, and a breakdown of all nominations (including technical categories and other things unlikely to make the telecast) here.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
The Bear
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Three Body Problem
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, “Hijack”
Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans