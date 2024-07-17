2024 Emmy Award Nominees Announced

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced the nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, covering TV shows and made-for-TV movies that released in 2023. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale were the presenters, bringing some life and energy to the event, which was streamed on the official Emmys website.The Emmys exist to celebrate excellence television, and are voted on by Academy members — TV industry professionals who vote on the work of their peers.

While it’s not unusual for the same handful of shows and actors to win over and over again, this year is a more wide-open field than we have had in a while, with a number of last year’s big winners no longer eligible for consideration. That’s because Succession, Ted Lasso, and Better Call Saul all ended last year, and shows like Beef and The Last of Us didn’t get a new season out during the consideration period for nomination. There are still some previous winners and nominees — The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and The Crown among them — ready to get back in the race, though.

“We are here to recognize the exceptional work that aired between June of 2023 and May of 2024, all leading up to television’s biggest night,” said Emmys boss Chris Abrego ahead of the nominations. “Today, I’m honored to celebrate the astonishing work of our…creative community.”

In the drama category, where there are relatively few returning candidates eligible for a nomination, a number of big hits are poised to jump into the fray. Series like Shogun have been celebrated by audiences and critics since they aired, but everyone has been wondering if they’ll make the list. Today, we found out.

Fan-favorite series Baby Reindeer got a nomination, and Ripley — Netflix’s black-and-white adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Andrew Scott — did pretty well for itself, too.

By the time the smoke cleared, The Bear — which dominated in its categories last year — earned 23 total nominations (including writing, directing, and technical categories). That’s more than any comedy series has ever nabbed in one year. Shōgun was similarly dominant, earning 25 total nods (which wasn’t a record in the drama category in spite of being two ahead of The Bear‘s record-breaking pace).

You can see a full list of all the key categories below, and a breakdown of all nominations (including technical categories and other things unlikely to make the telecast) here.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Three Body Problem

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans