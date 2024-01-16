2024 Emmys: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Cast Pokes Fun at Never Getting Nominated

One of the biggest nights in the television world occurred on Monday, with the airing of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition to the number of accolades and acceptance speeches, the Emmys provided a string of television casts either reuniting or appearing together. This included, as it turned out, one of the most-overlooked series in modern Emmys history. The cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito — appeared onstage during the 2024 Emmys, which led to a hilarious bit acknowledging how the series has not been nominated for any major Emmy Awards.

Yes, despite holding the honor of being the longest-running live-action comedy series on television, and amassing critical and fan acclaim over the past sixteen years, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has largely been shut out of the Emmys. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has only scored three nominations over its entire run, earning nods for "Outstanding Stunt Coordination For a Comedy Series Or a Variety Program" in 2013, 2014, and 2015 but not winning any of them. Members of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast have been nominated for or won Emmys in other categories, however — DeVito won one for his work on Taxi, Olson was nominated for her work on Hacks and Flipped, and McElhenney recently won one alongside Ryan Reynolds for their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Renewed?

At the time of this writing, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through its eighteenth season, and those involved with FX have hinted that the series could go on even longer.

"It's interesting with that show," FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier explained last year. "The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going."

What Was It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 About?

In Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and... celebrity-branded products. But there's nothing sweet about them as Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia made its debut last year. Season 17 of the series does not currently have a release date.

