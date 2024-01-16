Emmys In Memoriam Honors Matthew Perry, Paul Reubens, Andre Braugher and More

The brightest stars of television were honored Monday night at the 75th Emmy Awards. Keeping with tradition, the annual awards gala also paid tribute to the television legends we lost over the past year in a moving video set to a medley of music including a new rendition of Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," performed by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty, and a fresh take on the The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," the theme song used on Friends.

Amongst those featured in the video were the late Andre Braugher, Angela Lansbury, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Suzanne Somers, Leslie Jordan, David McCallum, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Kirstie Alley, Barbara Walters, Alan Arkin, and others before ending with a touching tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the Friends cast wrote in a statement on the day of Perry's passing. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry passed away last fall at the age of 54. His death was ruled accidental due to "the acute effects of ketamine."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," a previous statement from Perry's family reads. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."