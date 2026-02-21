2026’s First Essential Sci-Fi Series Returns with Great News for Fans

Sci-fi fans, rejoice. 2026 is definitely looking like it will be kind to the genre, with productions like Project Hail Mary, Neuromancer, and the long-awaited Bladerunner 2099 finally coming to our screens. And fans will also be getting the second season from a masterfully acted dystopian series that’s been highly rated by critics and audiences alike—one that boasts an all-star cast and is lauded as “ambitiously addictive.”

The first season of Paradise, created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, earned an impressive 86% critics rating, as well as an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which airs on Hulu, is set after a doomsday event, taking place inside a city-sized bunker deep underground in Colorado. Three years after the event that changed the world, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins seeks to learn the truth about the killing of the president of the United States. As plots unfold, Xavier finds himself under suspicion for the president’s death, and as he searches for the truth, he finds himself unsure of whom to trust as he uncovers a shocking truth. And as the second season unravels, Xavier finds himself searching the surface for his wife as he fields threats from within the bunker.

The Second Season is Just as Good as the First

The second season of Paradise has already brought in an 86% critics rating, wrapping up loose ends from the first season that had viewers on the edge of their seats and weaving new plot threads that are sure to get the series a third season. Martin Carr of CBR rates the show 9 out of 10, saying, “Paradise Season 2 delivers so many subplots and ties off so many unanswered questions that no one will be disappointed. Delivering one of the most satisfying slices of dystopian drama to hit Hulu in some time.”

Paradise isn’t reinventing the dystopian wheel by any means, relying on tried and true genre tropes, and occasionally feeling a bit overstuffed. Still, it is a fantastic reminder of how pulpy, popcorn shows deserve to take up space, especially in the age of binging. And Sterling K. Brown delivers the performance of a lifetime as characters peel back darker and darker layers, bringing to life new levels of tension that ratchet up continuously. “Brilliantly showcases the threats both on the surface and in the bunker. Sterling K. Brown once again proves why he is one of the best actors working today,” says Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky.

