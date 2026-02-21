Cult Cancelled Sci-Fi Show Returns With New Sequel 39 Years After it Ended

It has been 39 years since a great sci-fi show was canceled after just nine episodes, although it ended up becoming a cult classic. Created by Chris Boucher, a writer who worked on Doctor Who and Blake’s 7 before this, Star Cops was a sci-fi series that aired on the BBC, set in 2027 and following an International Police Force known as the Space Cops who rule over the developing colonies of the Solar System. It is a mix between old-school Star Trek and police procedurals. After becoming a cult classic, the series remained dormant for three decades until it returned in 2018 as an audio play series.

In 2026, the seventh version of the Star Cops audio series launched with Star Cops: Conflict: Suspicion and Sabotage. Now, this month, the second part of this new series has released, with Star Cops – Conflict: Shadow of the Moonlight. The synopsis reads: “A studio has made a movie about the Star Cops, starring legendary actress Coral Goldfinch – but when her co-star is murdered on the Moon, Spring and the team are called in to investigate… and discover there’s a darker side to all that red-carpet glamour.”

Just like with the other Star Cops audio dramas, the original TV cast returns to their original roles, with David Calder as Commander Nathan Spring, Linda Newton as Pal Kenzy, and Trevor Cooper as Colin Devis. Other stars include Philip Olivier, Ben Miles, Samantha Boffin, and Cameron Johnson. The Star Cops: Conflict: Shadow of the Moonlight audio drama is available to download from wwe.bigfinish.com.

Star Cops: Conflict Continues the Audio Revival of the Sci-Fi Classic

Image Courtesy of Big Finish

The original Star Cops television series was cancelled prematurely. The TV series had nine episodes, even though there were supposed to be 10. The reason it stopped at nine was that the BBC cancelled the series before the ninth episode was shot, so it was cancelled, and the show jumped from the eighth episode to the planned season finale. The series was then left in the past for just over 30 years before the audio dramas revived it in a new format.

Big Finish Productions created the new Star Cops stories, with the three original cast members returning along with a new team of co-voice stars. Star Cops: Mother Earth was the first audio drama, with four episodes released in May 2018 and four more released in December 2018. An audiobook called The Stuff of Life was released in December 2019, followed by a new series called Star Cops: Mars the same month. That series had three episodes followed by three more in July 2020.

In December 2021, another audiobook called Sins of the Father came out. This led to Star Cops: The High Frontier in October 2022, with three episodes and three more in April 2023. The new format for Star Cops: Blood Moon had a new episode out each month. Instead of three episodes released at once, the episodes were released over six months, from January 2024 to June 2024. Star Cops: Conflict has three episodes lined up, one a month from January to March 2026. The third episode, released next month, is called “Prisoner and Escort.

