Fox Exec Confirms Progress Still Being Made on 24 Revival

Last May, FOX opted not to move forward with two 24 spinoffs that had been in the early stages of development for the network but that doesn’t appear to have been the end of the story for all things 24. At last week’s Television Critics Association winter press tour FOX Entertainment President Michael Thorn suggested that a 24 reboot is in development with The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and according to former 24 showrunner Howard Gordon, Fox is very interested.

Speaking with Deadline, Gordon said that there are active talks about a new incarnation of 24 with the network, but the story has to be right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fox certainly wants to do it, and we’re talking,” Gordon said. “When I say talking, what it will be. The big headline being it has to be worth doing. We can’t do it to just do it. We want to find the right story. Todd Harthan who is running The Resident is working on it. I’m a friend of the court.”

Thorn himself echoed those sentiments.

“We continue to talk about 24,” Thorn told Deadline last week. “There is nothing that is ready to announce on either front but if there is a way to do another 24, we would be thrilled to do it. But it has got to feel special and worthy of doing as opposed to just another season.

At this point, there’s no real information about what a new take on 24 would even look like, though Deadline reports that some sources have suggested that the general idea is a revival that would star Kiefer Sutherland. That is an interesting thought, especially as Sutherland previously told the BBC that he had moved on from 24.

“24 is definitely over now for me,” Sutherland told the BBC. “It’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever been given as an actor, but it’s moving on without me, I want to do other things.”

“I want to do more television,” he continued. “My experience of 24 was unbelievable, but the main benefit was that it was nice to do something that people actually watched, and that they enjoyed. There are some movies I’ve made people might have enjoyed, but there were nine of them watching. And so 24 was so refreshing – the most significant thing was that it was accessible to a lot of people and to know they enjoyed it was so rewarding for me. I don’t think there’s a better medium than television out there at the moment. So think I want to do more of it and look for projects where I can repeat my experience.”