Legendary Voice Actor Shocked by Cartoon Network Cancellation

Cartoon Network has been riding high in recent years thanks to bringing back some of its most classic series via revivals, sequels, spin-offs, and more. Franchises such as Regular Show, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, and more have all been resurrected in some form or fashion following their original series finales, giving animation fans one more time to experience these worlds. In a surprising new interview, a major voice actor who has helped build many of the series that the cable network is known for had some thoughts on one of her favorite projects. Years later, Tara Strong is still dismayed about a certain cancellation.

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Tara Strong has spent decades bringing to life some of the biggest animated characters, with her talents appearing in Teen Titans, The Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly OddParents, Ben 10, Rugrats, and simply too many others to count. In 2010, the voice actor joined the cast of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Sym-Bionic Titan, the now-canceled mech series that became a cult favorite since its final episode was released. On a recent episode of “The Joe Vulpis Podcast,” Strong revealed that she expected Sym-Bionic Titan to continue, “It disappointed me when that didn’t get picked up! It was such an f***ing good show. I loved Sym-Bionic Titan, and I thought it had the same magic (as Ben 10). You can check out the full podcast focusing on Strong’s career below.

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Tartakovsky’s Thoughts on The Titan’s Return

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In 2023, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Sym-Bionic Titan creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who was more than happy to share what is necessary for the series to return, “Yeah, that story’s not finished. We have more things written already and figured out for it to finish, but somebody’s got to want to finish it. It’s not up to me. It’s not like I can go, “Okay, Genndy, here’s $10 million or whatever.” My life doesn’t work like that. It’s still, well, “Why should we do it? Why was this canceled?…Are people going to watch it?” You still have to resell it and have people want to pay for it. It’s not up to me. Yeah, that’s probably the only thing I would return to. Obviously, there’s more Primal planned, and hopefully I’ll get to do it, but looking backwards, I have too much new stuff that I still want to do.”

Earlier this year, Tartakovsky released the third season of his Adult Swim classic, Primal, bringing to an end the story of Spear and Fang in a surprising way. As of the writing of this article, a Sym-Bionic Titan revival hasn’t been confirmed, though this isn’t stopping Genndy from working on new projects for the future. A major upcoming project is Motel Transylvania, a television series set in the Hotel Transylvania universe that the animator helped create. The animator is also working to create an original animated movie, The Black Knight, which is set to arrive thanks to Sony Pictures Animation. Even if Titan never returns, Tartakovsky isn’t leaving the animation world anytime soon.

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