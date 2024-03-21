3 Body Problem: Who Dies in Season One?

3 Body Problem is currently available to stream on Netflix, and it follows the first book in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. You can read a description of the series here: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history." Throughout the season, some of the show's big characters did not survive. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

A lot went down during the first season of Netflix's 3 Body Problem. Throughout the series, it is uncovered that an alien race called the San-Ti is headed to Earth looking for a new home. The aliens originally hoped to share the planet with humans until their ongoing contact made them realize that people are liars. While the San-Ti's technology is far more advanced than the technology on Earth, they have been much slower in creating their developments throughout history. Humans learn that they have 400 years before the San-Ti arrive, and begin devising plans to stop them. Find out who didn't survive the season below...

Jack Rooney (John Bradley)

(Photo: Netflix)

Along with Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), John Bradley's Jack Rooney becomes obsessed with a high-tech video game that revolves around saving a planet from destruction. The duo eventually realizes that the planet is suffering from the "3 Body Problem," meaning its inhabitants must leave before their three suns destroy all life. It's soon discovered that the beings in question are real aliens called the San-Ti who have decided to travel to Earth in order to preserve their species. Once Jin and Jack solve the game, they are contacted by Tatiana (Marlo Kelly), who invites them to learn more about the San-Ti and their plans to come to Earth. Jin accepts, but Jack refuses to believe the aliens are real and declines Tatiana's offer. Later, Tatiana goes to Jack's home and murders him for not cooperating.

Mike Evans (Jonathan Pryce)

(Photo: Netflix)

For much of the season, Jonathan Pryce's Mike Evans is the main contact between Earth and the San-Ti. He is one of the leaders of a cult who views the San-Ti as their lords, and they plan to welcome the aliens when they arrive. However, during a call with the San-Ti, Evans stumbles over explaining the meaning of a lie. The San-Ti are unable to lie, and this makes them realize they will never be able to trust the people on Earth and cut contact with Evans. Meanwhile, Thomas Wade (Liam Cunningham) devises a plan to use the new technology created by Auggie Salazar (Eiza González) to wipe out the ship Evans and his people live on. Now that they are no longer under the San-Ti's protection, the device kills everyone on board, including Evans, who is cut in half.

Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao)

(Photo: Netflix)

Young Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) is the first to make contact with the San-Ti. While she was warned by one of the San-Ti that they were dangerous, she still invited them to Earth, setting the entire plot into motion. Older Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) leads the cult she established alongside Evans. After the San-Ti turn on the humans, Ye Wenjie is regretful of the pain she has caused and the potential future destruction of Earth. She returns to China where she was once held captive and forced to work during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. It appears Ye Wenjie plans to kill herself, but Tatiana shows up with instructions from the San-Ti to kill her instead. While her death is later confirmed, we do not see Ye Wenjie die.

Will Downing (Alex Sharp)

(Photo: Netflix)

It's revealed early in the season that Alex Sharp's Will Downing is dying of cancer. Jack leaves him his fortune, and he spends a chunk of it to buy Jin – whom he is secretly in love with – a star. While Jin is working with Wade to devise the Staircase Project, it is decided that someone's brain should be cryogenically frozen and sent in a probe through space that's meant to reach the San-Ti. Downing agrees to send his brain since he's already dying, and he wants to do everything he can to help Jin. Unfortunately, the probe is sent off course and it is lost. While Downing is technically dead, there is always a chance his brain could still be found and reanimated.

