Game of Thrones and 3 Body Problem Creators Talk Killing SPOILER

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix, and it marks the latest book-to-television adaptation from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The Game of Thrones duo teamed up with True Blood producer Alexander Woo to adapt 3 Body Problem, the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin. The show also reunites Benioff and Weiss with three Game of Thrones stars: John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce. In Game of Thrones, both Bradley and Cunningham's characters survived the series, which is a big feat considering how many characters died throughout its seven seasons. However, not everyone made it out of 3 Body Problem alive. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In a shocking twist, Bradley's Jack Rooney dies in the third episode of 3 Body Problem. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Benioff, Weiss, and Bradley at the show's premiere, and they talked about the shocking moment.

"So satisfying," Weiss and Benioff joked when asked about finally getting the opportunity to kill Bradley on screen. "We've been waiting so long," Weiss added. "We liked it so much that we kept doing reshoots of the actual stabbing," Benioff revealed. "We did it three different times."

"We stabbed him in the neck over and over and over again," Weiss hilariously recalled. "Watch it in slow motion."

"I think the sort of clever thing about it is it's sort of playing with audience's expectations of their old work," Bradley said of his character's death. "An audience knows that I didn't get killed in Game of Thrones, so they just assume I'm not going to get killed here. And for it to happen so early and in some kind of violent and brutal circumstances, I think it's a real rug pull, and they've always shot death really well, and I think it feels flattering to be on the kind of receiving end of one."

Bradley isn't the only Game of Thrones alum to die in 3 Body Problem. Pryce's Mike Evans meets a dark end, which also happened to his High Sparrow character in Game of Thrones. However, Cunningham's Thomas Wade does survive the season. We asked Cunningham if he ever bragged to Pryce or Bradley about surviving both shows.

"No," Cunningham said when asked if he boasted to his co-stars. "Also, for the nerds, I am the only character in Game of Thrones that fought in all four battles ... And you never see me killing anyone. That's probably why I survived."

You can watch our interviews about Game of Thrones and 3 Body Problem at the top of the page.