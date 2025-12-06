4 Years On, Star Trek Series Returns With Surprise Second Series

Great news for fans of Star Trek (aside from the upcoming two movies from the franchise), according to TrekMovie: a docuseries that gave us all a more in-depth look into the creation and making of the monumental sci-fi show seems to be in the process of making its second season, which is incredibly exciting for those who felt that too much of the world of Star Trek was left unexplored. Four years ago, The History Channel debuted an 11-episode series that would become the most in-depth look behind the curtain—and now it seems that we’re getting even more, with episodes of a second season reportedly already in production.

It’s Star Trek superfan Brian Volk-Weiss that we have to thank for The Center Seat, alongside The Nacelle Company—creators of shows The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us. The series, which initially dropped back in 2021, dedicated episodes to each of the beloved, classic shows: TOS, TNG, DS9, Voyager, and Enterprise. We even got a few episodes focusing solely on the show’s guest stars and its starships. But what was missing? The TNG movies, the Kelvin era films, and the modern TV spinoffs.

It’s Looking Really Good For A Second Season

But thanks to Volk-Weiss dropping hints on his Instagram, it seems that Nacelle is back, and most likely covering the TNG films, as well as the Kelvin movies. Last month, Volk-Weiss posted an interview photo with Alan Ruck, captioning it with, “If only it was a Tuesday this would of been the perfect interview!” Another photo was posted only days ago, of Volk-Weiss alongside Walter Koenig, captioned, “‘Photon torpedos ready, Admiral!!’ I love my job, baby!” Tagged in the photo was Nacelle Company, leading to more speculation that the show is definitely underway.

And that’s not even taking into account the photo of Alice Krieg, the Borg queen of all time. The cheeky caption was a dead giveaway that something is certainly cooking over at Nacelle. “We had the absolute pleasure of interviewing @realalicekrige for an unnamed yet poorly hidden show we’re working on currently! Absolutely loving all the stories she told!! ‘Finding your weakness is only a matter of time!’” While these posts don’t technically prove anything, it’s hard to deny that a second season of The Center Seat is probably coming down the pipeline—and we couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store!

Are you looking forward to the potential second season of The Center Seat?