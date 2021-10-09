Star Trek Docuseries The Center Seat Releases First Trailer

The Nacelle Company has released a new trailer for its upcoming Star Trek docuseries, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. The Nacelle company first announced the 8-part miniseries, which will air on History, in March. The series debuts in the fall, though there’s still no specific release date to report. Brian Volk-Weiss (creator of The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us) directed the series. He also previously helmed 50 Years of Star Trek, History’s 85-minute documentary special that aired in 2016. The new documentary will spotlight pivotal moments from Star Trek’s history dating back to its creation and Lucille Ball’s involvement with the series through her studio Desilu.

Ian Roumain is the docuseries’ showrunner and executive producer. Gates McFadden, Cisco Henson, Ben Frost, and Mark Altman are executive producers. Here’s the trailer and more information provided in a press release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The series will be released this fall just in time for Star Trek‘s 55th anniversary, each episode focuses on a different chapter in the groundbreaking program’s history, ranging from its inception at Lucille Ball’s legendary production company Desilu, to its later iterations Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Interviews with cast, crew, and experts reveal never-before-seen backstage stories and offer fresh insights. No stone is left unturned, including lesser-known aspects of the franchise like The Animated Series and Phase II. Star Trek is the most iconic television science-fiction saga of all time and remains more popular than ever. The Center Seat details how it began, where it’s been, and how it’s boldly going where no television series has ever gone before!”

The trailer gives you a sense of some of the interviews conducted for the series. The series includes interviews with Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman, and F. Murray Abraham.

“Star Trek, from before I was 10 years old, gave me the closest thing I have to a code to follow in my life,” Volk-Weiss said when announcing the series. “If it wasn’t for the words ‘I don’t believe in the no-win scenario,’ I’d be very alone, broke, and miserable in this world. So to say this is a passion project would be a tremendous understatement.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.