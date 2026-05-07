5 Years After It Premiered, Netflix’s 10/10 Serial Killer Thriller Is Finally Back With New Episodes

The years-long wait for the return of Netflix’s hit serial killer thriller is finally over. On May 7th, the streamer dropped all six episodes of its 100%-rated dark crime show’s second season, marking the first new episodes of the series in nearly five years. The series was a breakout hit in its debut run, its intense, atmospheric, and grisly psychological mystery even drawing comparisons to crime thrillers like Se7evn and The Silence of the Lambs.

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That series is The Chestnut Man, Netflix’s Nordic noir thriller based on Søren Sveistrup’s The Chestnut Man novel series. All six episodes of Season 2, officially titled The Chestnut Mam: Hide and Seek, premiered on the platform on May 7th. Season 2 is based on Sveistrup’s sequel novel of the same name and serves as a standalone sequel to the first season. It continues the story of detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess as they investigate a new serial killer in Copenhagen who draws his victims into a sinister game of hide and seek.

Netflix’s The Chestnut Man Is a Perfect Show

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The Chestnut Man is among a handful of Netflix shows that holds a rare 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, a number it easily secured in its debut season by being a pretty perfect show. With a story about two detectives investigating a gruesome serial killer who leaves behind dolls made of chestnuts, the show was absolutely gripping, and it managed to weave together a dark, intricate plot that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Running just six episodes total and managing to present a complete, high-stakes story without filler, the show also made for a great binge-watch. The Chestnut Man also earned plenty of praise for its gloomy, tense atmosphere, which added to the overall sense of dread and helped establish the series as a deeply immersive and unsettling psychological experience.

It remains to be seen if The Chestnut Man Season 2 can maintain the perfect 100% score of the first, but early critic reviews suggest that the show’s quality hasn’t faltered. Of the three critic reviews currently logged on Rotten Tomatoes, all are positive, with Lacy Baugher writing for RogerEbert.com that Season 2 “ticks many of the same narrative boxes that made its predecessor so successful,” the series returning as an intense, atmospheric, and worthy successor to the highly acclaimed first season. ScreenRant’s Felipe Rangel even wrote that “Hide and Seek proves that not only does the show deserve a spot among the best foreign series on the streamer, but The Chestnut Man is easily one of Netflix’s best TV shows of all time.”

Will There Be a The Chestnut Man Season 3?

The Chestnut Man’s fate beyond Season 2 is unknown. Netflix hasn’t yet renewed or cancelled the hit series, and since Hide and Seek is the latest installment in Sveistrup’s book series, there’s currently no further source material to adapt.

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