5 Years Later, Netflix’s Returning Crime Show Earns Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

When it comes to television series, critical acclaim isn’t uncommon. While there are certainly shows that fall short, there are many more with positive reviews season to season. More unusual than positive reviews, however, is a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score but even that isn’t entirely unheard of—the most recent season of MGM+’s From just achieved such status. But practically unheard of is a series with each season hitting that elusive 100% score, but now five years after its first season, one of Netflix’s most overlooked thriller’s just pulled it off.

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Now streaming on Netflix is the second season of The Chestnut Man, with the new season titled Hide and Seek. The Danish crime series originally debuted in 2021 and won over critics, achieving a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The series wasn’t renewed until 2024, but with new episodes finally streaming, it’s clear that the long wait didn’t hurt the series, based on the book of the same name by Søren Sveistrup as it also has a perfect score. All six episodes of Season 2, Hide and Seek, are available to stream now.

The Chestnut Man Is the Best Crime Thriller You’re Not Watching

Starring Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, the first season of The Chestnut Man followed Detective Naia Thulin who, along with her new partner Mark Hess, is assigned the case of a young woman found murdered and mutilated in a playground in Copenhagen and it soon becomes clear they’re dealing with a serial killer. Bleak, a little creepy, and with well-crafted slow-burn storytelling, The Chestnut Man’s first season was an excellent example of the Nordic Noir crime genre and is worth a binge all on its own.

But while there has been a substantial wait between the excellent first season and the latest installment, the passage of time hasn’t hurt the series but rather has improved it. The new season also incorporates the five-year time gap, giving Naia and Mark a new depth of relationship by revealing that, during those five years they actually dated but the personal relationship ended badly. They still have to work together, however, and now a new killer who uses creepy rhymes to taunt and stalk his victims before hi kills them is the target of their investigation. The passage of time and the evolution of the characters’ relationship only enhance the already top-notch storytelling for the series—something that’s reflected in its perfect overall Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Chestnut Man and The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek are now streaming on Netflix.

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