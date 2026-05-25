5 Years Later, Star Wars Star Still Wants Lucasfilm to Revive a Controversial Series

It’s been five years, but one Star Wars star still wants Lucasfilm to revive a controversial series. Star Wars’ Disney+ shows vary widely in how they’ve been received, with The Mandalorian and Andor marking some of the strongest additions to the franchise — and series like The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte drawing heavier criticism. The former is especially surprising, as a story centered on a fan-favorite character like Boba Fett should’ve been an easy win. However, the Disney+ series proved divisive, sparking debates about its treatment of the character among other complaints. The Book of Boba Fett was never renewed for Season 2, but one member of the cast is holding out hope.

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Ming-Na Wen, who plays mercenary Fennec Shand in the 2021 series, believes there’s still more that The Book of Boba Fett can cover. During an appearance on The Sackhoff Show, she addressed the fans that do want another outing, admitting she’d like to return to that world alongside Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison:

“I think the fans and Tem and I should all do Book of Boba Fett Season 2. I think there’s a lot more stories to be told and it hasn’t really quite finished and evolved. There’s more.“

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She’s right that there’s more Lucasfilm can do with these characters, and she also raised the possibility of a Fennec Shand spinoff. There’s certainly a subset of the fan base who’d love to see these things materialize. However, if The Book of Boba Fett were to return for Season 2, it’d need to address the first outing’s biggest issue — and it has nothing to do with Boba Fett himself.

If Book of Boba Fett Returns for Season 2, It Needs to Address Its Biggest Issue

The Book of Boba Fett is a prime example of a series having a great premise and cast but disappointing execution. Some of the biggest complaints about the show have to do with the portrayal of its title character, but removing Boba Fett’s air of mystery is inevitable if Lucasfilm wants to expand on him. There’s a bigger issue that must be addressed if the Star Wars show does return, and doing so could give it more longevity. The Book of Boba Fett leans heavily on The Mandalorian in Season 1, taking the focus away from the bounty hunter and Fennec and placing it on an entirely separate series.

If The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 happens, it needs to avoid repeating this mistake and place the emphasis on its own characters. This would make a sophomore season better narratively, but it’d also have benefits beyond that. Keeping Mando and Grogu at a distance would free up time to endear us further to Morrison’s and Wen’s characters. By putting their stories front and center, Lucasfilm could lay the foundation for them to tell more stories in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. The characters have the potential; they just need more of a chance to reach it.

Would you like to see The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 or a spinoff series with the characters? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!