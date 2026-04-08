8 Years Later, American Horror Story Season 13 Confirms Another Crossover Is Happening (And a New Premiere Date)

It’s turning out to be a big week for fans of American Horror Story. Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy Productions released new photos to Instagram revealing the return of series favorite Jessica Lange, immediately sparking speculation that Lange could be reprising her best American Horror Story character (that being Constance Langdon who first appeared in the show’s first season, Murder House). Now, they’ve dropped another first look photo confirming that the upcoming thirteenth season of the iconic horror anthology series is going to be a crossover — and one that will feature another fan favorite character and setting and sooner than usual.

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On Wednesday, Ryan Murphy Productions dropped a new photo to Instagram, this time of Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode. The caption confirmed that Paulson is reprising her role as the iconic Supreme as well as the return of one of the most beloved settings in the series to date: the Robichaux Academy. The post also confirmed that the series is expected to return in September rather than its traditional, Halloween-adjacent October returns.

“The Return of @mssarahcatharinepaulson as Cordelia Goode. The Supreme Rises. And yes we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy,” the caption reads.

AHS 13 Is Primed to be a Crossover Season (Does This Mean We’re Getting a Continuation of the Apocalypse Story?)

The confirmation that Paulson is coming back as her Coven season character Cordelia as well as the confirmation that Lange is also returning — and with the image shared of her looking a great deal like Constance Langdon in terms of dress and hairstyle — could have some major implications about what Season 13 has in store. American Horror Story fans will recall, season 8 of the series dubbed Apocalypse was a crossover season between Murder House, Coven, and Hotel and saw the Coven witches from New Orleans battle the Antichrist (who had been born in Murder House) to prevent the end of the world. The season ended with the witches managing to defeat Michael Langdon with Mallory (Billie Lourde) managing to go back in time and run over a younger Michael. However, it’s implied that a new antichrist had been born years later, suggesting that the world isn’t safe.

With the ending of Apocalypse somewhat resetting the timeline and the already announced cast for season 13 featuring a number of actors who appeared in not only Coven but Apocalypse — namely Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman — and the addition of a very Constance Langdon-coded Lang, it’s starting to feel like we might be getting a continuation of the Apocalypse story, particularly since we know that Lourd’s Mallory was destined to become the next Supreme. It was one of the more intriguing elements of the divisive Apocalypse season so seeing that aspect of the story come to life could be very exciting for fans. For now, however, we do have a little bit of a wait to find out for sure precisely what to expect with the new season. Filming on AHS 13 just began this week.

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