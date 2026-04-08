7 Great Shows You’ve Probably Never Seen (And That’s a Big Mistake)

Who hasn’t spent hours endlessly scrolling through streaming platforms, just trying to find a show that actually grabs your attention, has interesting characters, and tells a story that makes sense? The problem is that a lot of the best stuff gets buried under big hits, trending titles, or shows everyone’s already talking about. But these hidden gems take risks, tell unique stories, and have a vibe you just won’t see in mainstream TV. The tricky part is knowing what’s actually worth your time — and that’s exactly what this list is for.

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If you’re into shows that break the mold and entertain no matter the genre, here are some excellent picks that aren’t just mindless entertainment, but experiences worth every second of your time. Missing out on them would be a huge mistake for any true TV fan.

7) Running Point

image courtesy of netflix

Running Point is one of the most different shows in recent years, and maybe that’s why most people missed it. Still, everyone who’s watched it has been seriously surprised. Here, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) finds herself named president of the famous professional basketball franchise, LA Waves, after a family crisis involving her brother. Essentially, it’s a look behind the scenes of a high-pressure sports organization, with a sharp edge of humor — a satirical take on the world of sports. Isla has to deal with colleagues who can’t collaborate or make even the simplest decisions.

It’s funny without trying too hard and doesn’t rely on exaggerated situations or stereotypes, because the conflicts come from somewhat reckless choices, unchecked ambition, and small human flaws. In other words, Running Point is essentially a “workplace comedy” in a sports setting. And it stands out because it proves you can be absurdly funny while giving a believable look at competition, ego, and incompetence, which is something most comedies don’t attempt today (since balancing humor with real human flaws is kind of tricky). Even if you’re not a sports fan, it’s hard not to enjoy.

6) Loudermilk

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Of all the series on this list, this is probably one you’ve never even heard of. But Loudermilk has something different that hooks you: raw, real, and funny, it laughs at human misery without ever being overly cynical. The story follows Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston), a substance abuse counselor and former music critic who’s in recovery from alcoholism. He is rude, politically incorrect, and totally honest. So don’t expect the show to try and please everyone — but that’s exactly what makes it great.

It’s extremely unfiltered, without overdoing the drama, and packed with that biting, no-holds-barred humor. You see clients struggling and failing in ways that often turn into moments of empathy, which can even teach a lesson about people and human behavior. So in Loudermilk, situations can be hilarious, but they’re also painfully human, making you care before you know it. But the real win here is watching a protagonist who’s flawed and surprisingly insightful about others. Before you know it, you’re hooked, ready to rewatch over and over.

5) Julie and the Phantoms

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Don’t underestimate Julie and the Phantoms just because it looks like a teen show, because it actually has a lot of substance. The story follows Julie (Madison Reyes), a music-obsessed teen who discovers three ghosts that help her form a band — and believe it or not, the show gives this story energy that really hooks you. It might sound silly, but it’s not. The songs are absolute highlights, the characters have amazing chemistry, and the series blends drama, humor, and emotion seamlessly. What makes it even more interesting is how openly it deals with loss, self-esteem, regrets, and friendship.

Yes, it might not be for everyone, since it depends on your taste. Still, for anyone who enjoys musicals, this one shines in a sea of generic productions. Julie and the Phantoms had a phenomenal following when it first dropped, and fans still miss it because of its cancellation (though the ending is satisfying enough to watch as a standalone). When it comes to quality storytelling, strong writing, and using music in a clever, less cliché way, this show is the real deal.

4) Grace and Frankie

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Straight to the point: what makes Grace and Frankie so special is how it turns two women in their 70s into absolutely relevant and hilarious protagonists. You’ve probably heard of it, but watching it is a whole different story, right? In classic sitcom fashion, the series follows the title characters (Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin), rivals forced to restart their lives after their husbands come out. And it’s worth watching just for the chemistry between them, because even the simplest, everyday moments become memorable and really enjoyable.

Grace and Frankie laughs at real life. It’s a lesson in resilience, empowerment, freedom, and reinvention; it’s deep but light at the same time; and it gets straight to the point. It’s rare to find a TV show that’s funny while showing growth without falling into cheap sentimentality or moralizing. In a sea of adult comedies, this one proves you don’t need the same approach to be compelling. Most shows in the genre are predictable, but this one isn’t.

3) The Midnight Gospel

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When it first dropped, The Midnight Gospel got some buzz because it’s a really unique animated show, with episodes that make you look at yourself and life in a totally different way. It might look like a psychedelic cartoon at first glance, but it’s so much more — the kind of show everyone should watch at least once. We follow Clancy, a “spacecaster” exploring absurd universes while talking about philosophical topics. Essentially, the show takes real podcast interviews and drops them into bizarre worlds, creating a visual experience that’s as wild as it is deep.

You hear about death, spirituality, addiction, and trauma in a way that’s honest — and yes, sometimes hilarious. Each universe acts as a literal metaphor for what’s being discussed, which makes the experience both emotional and intellectual. You’re not just watching; you’re absorbing ideas in a sensory way. The Midnight Gospel is a total reinvention of the genre. If you liked BoJack Horseman or Adventure Time and thought a mashup of the two could work, this is your show.

2) Maniac

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Underrated and almost completely forgotten, Maniac might look like a straight-up sci-fi series at first, but it’s actually a masterclass in breaking traditional storytelling. How? The story follows Owen (Jonah Hill) and Annie (Emma Stone), two strangers who meet during a bizarre experiment designed to understand the human mind and erase pain. Along the way, they explore their own minds and traumas, but through fantasy, drama, and emotional stakes. They’re thrown into surreal worlds, and each episode feels like a completely new reality.

Visually, the show is already striking. It’s incredibly original, but also emotionally powerful in how the plot unfolds. But is that enough to call Maniac a must-watch? Not quite. What sets it apart is how it uses the worlds not just as a visual trick, but as an extension of the characters’ psyches: every alternate reality and sequence thematically reflects their fears, pain, and anxieties. It’s a show that pushes the limits of what TV can be.

1) Kingdom

image courtesy of netflix

These days, there are countless zombie shows, but you know when you want one that actually goes somewhere different? Kingdom follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) of a medieval Korean kingdom as he fights for survival and power during an epidemic in the Joseon Dynasty. It’s one of the most complete series in the genre because it’s not just zombies — it’s history, drama, and social commentary all wrapped together. On top of that, the writing is smart and intentional.

Kingdom gives politics, action (some of the bloodiest you’ll see), and a zombie outbreak that keeps you glued to the screen. It’s pure tension combined with complex character arcs in a high-quality production. And what puts it light-years ahead of most zombie productions is how the undead threat is tied to the kingdom’s politics: it’s born from lies, secrets, and ambition. The horror reflects human chaos, showing who really suffers when power is concentrated in the hands of a few. Watching it is a guarantee you’re not wasting time, because it’s an incredible experience.

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