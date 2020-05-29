No, Marvel Studios' What If...? is Not Using Motion Capture for Its Animation

✖

It was previously reported that Marvel Studios' What If...? was able to continue work on its episodes despite the coronavirus pandemic, but a new report seemingly revealed that the show may have hit a snag after all. In a write-up on Variety one production house behind the series, Squeeze Studio Animation, was given a special mention at one point, noting that the company will be shooting a motion-capture session some time very soon and detailing the impact that COVID-19 has had on that process. This came after a mention that they're one of the companies behind What If...? which many have interpreted to mean the company is utilizing motion capture technology for their episodes of the Marvel series, but this is not true.

ComicBook.com has confirmed with Squeeze Studio Animation that the motion capture session referenced in the piece by Variety has nothing to do with Marvel's What If...? and is unrelated entirely to that production. What If...? is not utilizing motion capture for its animation.

Unlike the other Disney+ shows in development from Marvel Studios, What If...? won't be continuing the stories of characters in the MCU and instead telling alternate versions of what has already happened in the movies fans have come to know and love. Like the classic Marvel comic series that gave the TV series its name, each episode will take an element of the MCU and make one minor change which will lead to drastically different stories from what played out on the big screen. Among the questions set to be asked in the first season are: "What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum," "What if T'Challa became Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord," and "What if Tony Stark was stranded on Sakaar."

The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will see the return of MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

The first season of What If...? was previously scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2021, with season 2 of the series already in the works as well. It's unclear if What If...? will keep to its planned release schedule. Marvel's entire Phase Four slate of theatrical feature films have been pushed back in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there's been no word yet on if the television shows will also be delayed.

