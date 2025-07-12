WWE’s Deadliest Faction Just Became Champions

The last few weeks in WWE have been rather unpredictable in terms of Title changes, with a host of new Champions crowned across all three brands. Fans have seen Giulia crowned as the new Women’s United States Champion on SmackDown and Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh crowned as WWE Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw in a relatively short time frame, and now there’s another set of new Champions to add to that growing list. It all went down on tonight’s SmackDown, and the win and the Title change mean that one of WWE’s deadliest factions finally holds Title gold.

The Street Profits walked into SmackDown feeling confident, as they had weathered the storm against an extremely competitive Tag Team division over the past few weeks. Tonight, they would face the Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy in a rematch of their match in Saudi Arabia, but that match was halted after the rest of the division interfered.

The Wyatt Sicks would get their second chance at taking down the Champions in tonight’s episode, and they got off to a strong start, but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made a comeback and seemed to turn the tide of the match. What’s important to note is that while all of the other teams were kept out of the ring this time, that wasn’t true of the Wyatt Sicks, who were allowed to be at ringside, and that would prove to be the Street Profits’ undoing.

While the referee was distracted, Erick Rowan tripped up Ford as he was about to get the win, and that caused Dawkins to chase for payback. That didn’t end well, unfortunately, and it left Ford on his own against Gacy and Lumis, who dodged Ford’s move from the top rope and then hit him with their Tag Team finisher. That was it for the Street Profits, and now the Wyatt Sicks hold the Tag Team Championships.

This is a big move forward for the Wyatt Sicks, who have been extremely over with the crowd since they made their debut. What hasn’t been as popular is the booking and usage on TV, as they pretty much disappeared from TV for a while after their first feud. That was reportedly due to an injury, but regardless, the group was sidelined until moving over to SmackDown. It still took a bit for the Wyatt Sicks to actually debut on the blue brand once the move was made, and it wasn’t clear if they would also include Alexa Bliss in her return, but that has turned out not to be the case.

Since they made their return, the Wyatt Sicks have been a focus of the Tag Team Division, with every other team pretty much scared to even interact with them, nonetheless take them on in the ring. After decimating the other teams on SmackDown at various times, they now sit at the top of the Division, and it will be interesting to see who their next true feud is now that they hold the gold.

What did you think of the Title change, and what do you want to see next for the Wyatt Sicks? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!