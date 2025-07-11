Harry Potter HBO TV Show Set Shows New Hogwarts

Some new photos from the set of the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series show its new Hogwarts, or at least a work-in-progress version. Whether the new HBO TV show has the option to reuse the sets from the movies, as Warner Bros. still possesses said sets, we don’t know. Most likely not considering they are being used for tours and more. Whatever the case, HBO is building entirely new sets, which in turn should provide a unique quality and distance the television show from the movies. Of course, it is going to no doubt be a very expensive endeavor, and it is an endeavor that is far from complete. That said, we have a new look at this work-in-progress, and specifically at the Great Hall.

The Great Hall, for those that don’t know, is the main gathering area in Hogwarts where students and professors alike dine and often congregate at for announcements and some events. It is the most iconic part of Hogwarts thanks to the movies, so any major redesign may not be received very well. That said, how different from the movies the Great Hall will look in the TV show we don’t know. It could be very different or very similar. Unfortunately, these new set photos do not reveal one way or another.

The set photos specifically come the way of Victoria Maclean and Wizarding World Direct. When exactly they were taken, we do not know, but we do know that HBO has been very busy set building the last few months.

As hardcore Harry Potter fans will know, while the movie’s recreation of Hogwarts is iconic, it is actually not very book accurate. Whether the HBO TV show will opt for a more book-accurate recreation though, remains to be seen. That said, if reports that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is set to tie into this TV show in some capacity are true, then this could very well be similar to the video game’s recreation of Hogwarts, which itself is very book accurate.

