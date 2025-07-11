The Big Bang Theory Teased Its Latest Spinoff 13 Years Before It Was Announced

The Big Bang Theory dominated television for 12 years. The show, which followed a group of nerds navigating life in California, was so successful that it received its very own spinoff, Young Sheldon, which ran for seven years. However, the fun didn’t stop there because the prequel, which was all about Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas, was a big enough hit that it served as a launching pad for another show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Rather than returning to the past for the next entry in the franchise, Chuck Lorre and Co. are looking ahead to the future, bringing a few characters from The Big Bang Theory back for another adventure.

What’s strange about Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s premise is that it’s not rooted in reality like its predecessors. There’s a science-fiction element to the show that’s not going to be easy to pull off. The one thing Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has going for it is that The Big Bang Theory teased its story all the way back in 2012.

Sheldon Is a Big Fan of the Multiverse in The Big Bang Theory

Howard Wolowitz makes it his mission to screw with Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. He doesn’t like that Sheldon makes fun of him for being an engineer, so he often pulls pranks to get a rise out of his friend. Well, in Season 6’s “The 43 Peculiarity,” Sheldon returns the favor by pulling one over on Howard and Raj Koothrappali. When the guys start to notice that Sheldon disappears at the same time every day, they begin to investigate what he’s up to. Howard and Raj’s journey leads them to a storage closet in Caltech’s basement, where they find nothing but a whiteboard with the number “43” written on it. Growing even more curious, Howard and Raj set up cameras in the room to learn what the number means and how it connects to Sheldon.

The next day, the guys fire up a computer and watch the video feed. Sheldon is alone in the room and turns on a machine that opens a wormhole. The physicist reveals that he’s been searching for life in parallel universes and has come up empty 43 times. The 44th attempt proves fruitful because a squid-like creature jumps out of the wormhole, but it begins attacking Sheldon, shocking the already gob-smacked Howard and Raj. However, before they can even wrap their heads around what’s going on, Sheldon appears behind them and explains that the whole thing was a trick. The end of the episode reveals that Sheldon uses the room to play with his Hacky Sack, but that doesn’t mean he drops his interest in the multiverse.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Will Break Reality

The idea of a Stuart spinoff is a wild one because he’s one of the least interesting characters in The Big Bang Theory. That’s by design, as he starts out as the local comic book store owner but grows into a nuisance for Howard and his wife when he moves into their house. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe won’t be about the mild-mannered man’s day-to-day life, though. Instead, it will send him on a journey across the multiverse after breaking a device that Sheldon and his best friend, Leonard Hofstadter, built. The nature of the device is unclear at this point, but it can’t be all that different from the fake one in “The 43 Peculiarity” since it opens the door for Stuart and his friends to visit other realities.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will feature alternate versions of familiar The Big Bang Theory characters, and while there’s no word on whether the original crew will return, it’s hard to imagine the show without them. After all, Sheldon has to have some dangerous doppelgangers out there who are up to no good, and there’s no doubt that variants of Howard and Raj are on their tail. It will be a showdown that has been well over a decade in the making.

Did you remember Sheldon messing with Howard and Raj in The Big Bang Theory? Do you think that will come back around in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe? Let us know in the comments below!