A Disney Animated Revival Has Released Its Final Season

Disney has brought back some of its biggest animated franchises in recent years to major success. One of the biggest examples of this has been Phineas and Ferb’s return, with the franchise set to release a sixth season on Disney+ in the future. Unfortunately, while some revivals might have a long road ahead, another has recently brought its story to an end. On Disney’s streaming service, the fourth season of The Proud Family has found its way online, giving us what might be the very last season for the beloved animated family. Luckily, The Proud Family’s story hasn’t totally ended in 2026.

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The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder debuted on Disney’s streaming service in 2022, bringing back the beloved animated clan for the first time since the original series ended in 2005. Even decades following its original series finale, The Proud Family still had some serious gas in the tank as creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar returned to weave new stories over the course of four seasons. With ten episodes in the final season, Louder and Prouder has brought in some major star talent, including Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, Ali Wong, and Lashana Lynch. If you want to check out the final season, you can check it out by clicking here.

The Proud Family’s Future

Luckily, the fourth and final season isn’t the only project that will focus on the Proud Family. Later this year, A Proud Family Wizmas will bring the popular family back into the spotlight, albeit with quite a big twist. Rather than focusing on the Yuletide time with the traditional animation that the series has been known for, the Holiday Special will use stop-motion animation to once again bring viewers to this universe. Ironically enough, while a fifth season might never materialize, this doesn’t mean that the creators are entirely finished with this universe, even after the Christmas-themed episode later this year.

In a recent interview with the outlet Sweety High, Proud Family co-creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar hinted at the approach they’re planning for the franchise’s future. Capitalizing on the holiday special idea, Smith mentions that he has fallen in love with the “stop motion animation style” while hinting that the animated family might return for more holiday specials in the future. Luckily, on top of Smith’s commentary, Farquhar assured fans that he expects the Proud Family to return in the future. Hopefully, a potential comeback following the upcoming holiday special won’t be as long a gap between the original series and the revival.

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