A Fan Favorite Competition Series Is Back After 8 Years (And It’s Adding Something Entirely New)

In 2001, reality television was just rising in prominence thanks to shows like Survivor and Big Brother when a different kind of series debuted: Fear Factor. The series, hosted by Joe Rogan, followed a game show-style format as it challenged contestants to a series of stunts and dares, all in an effort to win a cash grand prize. The series ran for six seasons before its cancellation, though it was brought back a couple of times, even landing on MTV with Ludacris as its new host, eventually departing again in 2018. But now, the gross-out competition is back — and while some things stay the same, there’s a lot different this time around.

Making its debut on Hulu is Fear Factor: House of Fear. The series airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available the next day each week on the streaming platform. The new incarnation of the competition series is hosted by Johnny Knoxville, best known for MTV’s Jackass and while this new version of the series will feature plenty of freaky challenges it will also introduce a new element: the social aspect.

The New Fear Factor Will Look a Lot Like Big Brother

One of the hallmarks of the original Fear Factor was that each episode featured new contestants who were working together in teams to win the big prize. The new Fear Factor: House of Fear will make the competition a bit more individualistic with only one competitor winning the $200,000 prize, but there’s more to it than that. This version will follow a set group of 14 contestants through the season and will have yet another twist: they’ll all be living under the same roof.

The idea of the House of Fear competitors having to be under the same roof will certainly add an interesting element to the already nightmare-inducing challenge series. There’s sure to already be enough stress as the contestants undergo challenges that include maggots, electrocution, ice baths, and much more, but putting everyone under the same roof will not only help to facilitate increased competitiveness but will likely also see plenty of other drama. After all, put a group of people in close proximity in any circumstance and you’re bound to get conflict. Add a mentally challenging competition with a major cash prize? You could very well get fireworks.

Fear Factor: House of Fear debuts Wednesday, January 14th on Fox. The series streams the next day, starting on Thursday, January 15th, on Hulu.

