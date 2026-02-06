A Highly Anticipated Netflix Series Will Finally Get Released (Just Not How You Think)

Last January brought the tragic news that filmmaker David Lynch had passed away, with the Blue Velvet and Eraserhead director dying on January 16, 2025. Hollywood was quick to pay tribute to the director and writer, who had spent decades developing the most unique filmography of the modern era, influencing not only mainstream feature films in surprising ways but totally changing the course of television with his ’90s hit series Twin Peaks, which he co-created with Mark Frost. He left a major mark on pop culture and his absence is still being felt.

Lynch’s death left a few things up in the air for fans of his work, such as long-gestating projects he’d worked on that would never see the light of day, and the potential for others (like Twin Peaks Season 4), which weren’t even announced when he was alive. One of those projects that Lynch had developed was a Netflix original series, Unrecorded Night, which had been rumored for years prior to his death, but which wasn’t officially confirmed until after he passed. Now, fans may finally get a taste of Lynch’s unmade Netflix series in the form of the scripts being officially released.

David Lynch’s Unmade Netflix Project May Publish Scripts for Fans

Details on Unrecorded Night came out not long after Lynch’s death, with confirmation that he had written thirteen episodes for the Netflix series and would direct all of them. The series even began scouting locations, and Lynch had talked to some of his collaborators about being a part of it, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to shut the world down, and with it, the project itself. There’s renewed hope, though, as Lynch’s daughter, Jennifer Lynch, recently posted in the /r/DavidLynch subreddit that the scripts for Unrecorded Nights are “likely” to be published for fans.

“Unrecorded Night scripts are likely to be published by myself and my siblings as a way to offer what could not be realized, to those who would have loved it,” Lynch wrote. “I beg everyone to wait for this release and not hunt down what will likely be unauthorized versions and would soil the beautiful work Dad created. Like many millions of people, we are great fans of our father’s work, and wish to see it shared and celebrated in every good way. We know there is a wanting, and we feel the need to fulfill Dad’s gifts as best as possible.”

Jennifer Lynch previously offered more details about Unrecorded Night, including confirmation that recurring Lynch collaborators like Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, and Naomi Watts were all likely to have been a part of the series. Furthermore, cinematographer Peter Deming, who worked with David Lynch on Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive, teased that the new series would have been set in LA and “was another L.A. canon for him, and one that sort of mixed in filmmaking and Old Hollywood a bit.” He noted the series was written as a 550-page movie and described it as a mystery, but “definitely not Twin Peaks.”

David Lynch, like many storytellers and filmmakers, had a bit of a habit of talking about projects and developing others that never got to see the light of day (like fellow directors Guillermo del Toro and Sam Raimi); a Wikipedia page for “David Lynch’s unrealized projects” exists and stretches all the way back to the 1970s. The release of Unrecorded Night would no doubt be something fans of the director would be eager to see, especially since it was one of the last projects he personally worked on before his death. Now, there’s hope it’ll actually be released.