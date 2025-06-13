Twin Peaks Co-Creator Confirms There Were Talks of Season 4 (But Will It Happen Without David Lynch?)

Since visionary director David Lynch’s passing in January, the world has been a little less wonderfully weird. Despite struggling with emphysema at the end of his life, Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost maintained that Lynch never lost his creative spark and they were in early discussions regarding a Season 4 of the cult-favorite series. Twin Peaks pushed the boundaries of network television when it premiered on ABC in 1990. The series ran for two seasons there, and a film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in 1992 followed, along with a revival on Showtime in 2017 titled Twin Peaks: The Return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to NME, Frost shared that he and Lynch “had a little bit of a recipe forming” regarding a continuation of Twin Peaks. Frost went on, “I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity.” While there may be more story to tell in the quaint northwestern town of Twin Peaks, Frost, who was not only a collaborator of Lynch’s, but a dear friend, isn’t rushing to put pen to paper. “It’s still kind of too soon, but it’s something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard.”

Frost Talks a Potential Season 4 and His Friendship With Lynch

If any fans fear that a network could come in and reboot the series after Lynch’s passing, which is more and more common lately, they can rest easy. Frost relayed that he and Lynch (presumably now the filmmaker’s estate) own the rights to Twin Peaks and, so far, no one has approached them about a reboot.

“Part of our strategy going in was this was a world we had created and owned, so nobody could exploit it in destructive or stupid ways.” Frost clarified. “We wanted to stay true to what we’d done, and that will certainly be my guiding principle going forward with whatever happens with the show or where it goes from here. We’ve set a standard that we have to hold ourselves to.”

Reflecting on working with Lynch, Frost had nothing but praise for his fallen friend.

“He was fearlessly creative in the face of anything that came his way, and he was eternally challenging himself to meet that moment and do something more than he had before; it was an ethos and way of living,” the filmmaker expressed. “He was an artist first, last, and foremost.” Frost shared that he misses the laughter most when working with Lynch, plus the “wide-ranging” conversations they shared that involved “what’s going on in your life and what you think about contemporary issues and eternal issues.”

Though Frost is undoubtedly the rightful keeper of Twin Peaks, more revival seasons of the show or a reboot still don’t feel quite right with Lynch no longer here to shepherd it. Twin Peaks and its many incarnations are a triumph, and even Frost would need a very delicate hand continuing the world for it not to besmirch Lynch’s legacy.

All episodes of Twin Peaks begin streaming on MUBI on June 13th.