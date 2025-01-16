Twin Peaks and Dune Director David Lynch Dies at 78

David Lynch, the famed filmmaker behind revered projects like Twin Peaks and Dune, has died at the age of 78. The announcement was made on Lynch’s official Facebook account by his family members. Last year, Lynch revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema caused by a long smoking habit, keeping him in his home and all but ending his fabled directing career. He adapted Frank Herbert’s Dune in its first iteration, and was one of the driving forces behind the Twin Peaks series that helped changed television as we know it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole,’” the post reads. “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

David Lynch spent the early part of his career as a painter and maker of short films before finding success with the independent film Eraserhead in 1977. This got Lynch hired to write and direct 1980’s The Elephant Man, where Lynch got his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director. He followed The Elephant Man up with Blue Velvet in 1986, Wild at Heart in 1990, and Mulholland Drive in 2001, all garnering attention for Lynch’s unique vision and storytelling.

Twin Peaks is where Lynch made a name for himself on TV. The ABC series created by Lynch and Mark Frost followed the investigation into a high school girl’s murder in the fictional town of Twin Peaks. The series ran for three seasons and starred Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, and more. There was also a prequel movie titled Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and a 2017 revival.

ComicBook sends our condolences to the friends, family, and fans of David Lynch on the news of his death.