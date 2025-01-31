The 10 Most Surreal Moments in David Lynch’s Filmography

Ever since he shocked and puzzled the world with Eraserhead in 1977, David Lynch cultivated a reputation as one of cinema’s most enigmatic yet visionary filmmakers. Striking visuals, perplexing plots, and quirky characters abound in his films and TV shows. Notorious for refusing to share what his films are about, Lynch always made it his mission to let the audience come to their own conclusions about what his work was trying to say. To this day, Lynch’s fans continue to discuss and debate the deeper meanings of such works as Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, and more.

Lynch imbued so much dream logic into his movies and TV shows nearly his entire body of work qualifies for this list. But, for the sake of brevity, we’ve picked just ten of his most surreal moments.

Final Scene – Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead is such an unusual film that every scene qualifies to be on this list. But we’re going to focus our attention on the final climactic scene that’s kicked off when Henry Spencer stabs his constantly crying child (?), leading to the lights in his room to flicker and sparks to emit from the outlets. The baby’s head then grows to massive proportions and soon turns into the mysterious planet seen at the beginning of the film. Finally, the Lady in the Radiator appears and embraces Henry…Yup.

A Nightmare Comes True – Mulholland Drive (2001)

In a particularly abstract scene in Mulholland Drive, a man named Dan is telling his friend at Winkie’s Diner about a recurring nightmare he has about a grotesque figure that appears behind the dumpster of that very establishment. His friend convinces him to go out back to prove to him that there’s no one there. Dan immediately becomes nervous but agrees nonetheless. However, just when they’re about to approach the dumpster, the very figure from Dan’s nightmare appears, causing Dan to faint before disappearing as quickly as they arrived.

Nikki Grace Spies On Herself – Inland Empire (2006)

Nikki Grace is an actress, and while she’s rehearsing a scene with her co-star Devon Berk in a soundstage, they along with the director spot someone spying on them from the set. Devon goes to investigate but finds no one there. However, later in the film, Nikki begins losing her grasp on reality which is merging with various bizarre hallucinations. In one of those visions, she wanders onto a movie set – and sees herself rehearsing with Devon and the director, realizing that she was the one who caused the disturbance in the first place.

Dale Ventures into the Red Room – Twin Peaks (1990)

While investigating the bizarre murder of Laura Palmer in the sleepy town of Twin Peaks, FBI special agent Dale Cooper has an unsettling nightmare that at first seems little more than a typical dream, but would go on to play a bigger role in the mythology of the franchise. In this dream, Dale finds himself in a room with bright red curtains, a striped floor, a little person who dances to jazz music, and Laura herself. They both talk backward while giving cryptic messages, and there’s an unexplainable flickering light illuminating the unusual happenings.

The Party Confrontation – Lost Highway (1997)

Fred Madison is a saxophonist who has been receiving unsettling messages from a mysterious man at his home. One night, Fred and his wife are at a party, and Fred meets the man – completely with unusually pale skin and unblinking eyes. The man tells Fred that he’s currently at his house and gives Fred a cell phone to call his home number. When Fred calls his home, the mysterious man answers – despite standing right in front of him.

The Meeting With the Cowboy – Mulholland Drive (2001)

Adam Kesher is a down-on-his-luck Hollywood director who gets into trouble with the mob and is forced to meet with an enigmatic cowboy on a ranch at night in the middle of nowhere. The setup is unusual enough, but because this is a David Lynch, there’s a strangle flickering light, the cowboy has no eyebrows, and he makes ambiguous small talk with Adam before giving him a specific task to do to get his film back into production, followed by a veiled threat involving a buggy. Nothing about it makes sense, but you know the cowboy means business.

Welcome to Lumberton – Blue Velvet (1986)

The opening of the film begins with a montage of picturesque images of this quaint North Carolina town – flowers in bloom, white picket fences, children walking home from school – all set to Bobby Vinton’s charming tune “Blue Velvet.” But then, a man suffers a heart attack while watering his yard, and then the camera pans down into the grass as the music fades away, revealing a nest of insects crawling over each other, their squirming sounds amplified to a nightmarish pitch.

The Rabbit Sitcom – Inland Empire (2006)

After a traumatic encounter with a client, a sex worker turns on the TV in her hotel room to watch a rather unusual show. The show features what appears to be a family of three anthropomorphic rabbits. They speak to each other in fragmented statements and questions as it continuously rains outside. The soundtrack consists of an eerie atmospheric drone accompanied by a sitcom laugh track that plays during non-humorous moments. The footage is actually part of a series of web shorts Lynch created, incorporating it into Inland Empire.

The Lady in the Radiator – Eraserhead (1977)

Henry Spencer goes to sleep and seemingly has a dream about a woman with abnormally large cheeks who lives in his radiator. Old-timey fairground plays and she does a cute little tap dance. But things get really weird when several massive sperm-like creatures fall from the ceiling and onto the dance floor to be squished as she does her little dance routine. We’ll let you figure out the meaning of that dream.

The Woodsman’s Broadcast – Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

One of the more unsettling moments in a series filled with unsettling moments involves a mysterious woodsman – a vagabond with pitch-black skin and an unnervingly deep voice – who breaks into a radio station to broadcast a creepy message to the nearby residents. He repeats a haunting message over and over again, which renders its listeners unconscious. The woodsman also does this while slowly killing the real radio host in a gruesome manner.