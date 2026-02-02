A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 Release Date Change Revealed (& It’s Good News for Fans)

The Game of Thrones franchise is Sunday night event TV… except for this week’s episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The prequel has already deviated from the norm in a few ways when compared to Thrones and House of the Dragon: it airs in a 10 pm slot, rather than 9 pm, and its episodes are much shorter, typically lasting around 35 minutes rather than being one hour long. This is a very different series with a unique tone, which is lighter and more comedic, and the changes don’t stop there.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 4 will release early on HBO Max this week, dropping on Friday, February 6th at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET. This only applies to the streaming service, as its linear release on HBO will remain as normal on Sunday night. The reason for this is pretty simple and understandable: the Super Bowl. The Big Game takes place on Sunday, and will take almost all the TV viewing attention away from HBO and other networks. Industry Season 4, Episode 5 will also move to a Friday release on HBO Max, at the same time as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

What To Expect From A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 4

The fourth episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promises to raise the stakes of the series, following on from the dramatic ending of Episode 3. The latest installment saw Egg reveal his real identity as Aegon Targaryen, brother of Aerion and son of Maekar. That came just after Ser Duncan the Tall had attacked Aerion, and the fallout from all of that will be explored in Episode 4.

Based on the teaser released by HBO, it’ll see Dunk put in a cell for assaulting a Targaryen prince while they decide what to do with him. And the “what” in this case will be a trial of seven, a form of trial by combat that requires seven participants on each side. The teaser ends with Dunk pleading with and yelling at the nobles gathered in attendance, as he desperately attempts to find people to fight with him, asking, “Are there no true knights among you?”

While there’ll still be comedy, the preview offers a noticeable shift in tone. It’s a little darker and more serious, with things becoming more dramatic now that it isn’t just Dunk and Egg playing knight and squire, but a very real battle for survival. With the season as a whole only six episodes long, then Episode 4 will lead us towards the endgame, making it essential viewing when it drops on Friday on HBO Max, or Sunday night on HBO.

Are you excited for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4?