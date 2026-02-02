Does Egg Die in a Fire?! The Fortune Teller’s Prophecies in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Explained

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 3 is the show’s biggest yet, and that includes an interesting pair of predictions from a fortune teller. Prophecies have long been part of A Song of Ice and Fire, which has continued to both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, to varying degrees. We’ve seen prophetic characters like Quaithe and Melisandre in the former, and dragon dreamers like Helaena Targaryen in the latter, and it’s a trend the latest series has kept up. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 3, and Dunk and Egg’s fates in Game of Thrones lore.

The episode will be remembered for disclosing the true identity of Egg, who is actually Aegon Targaryen, son of Prince Maekar and brother to Aerion (as well as his two other brothers, Daeron and Aemon). But before we get to that, there’s an intriguing tease of who he really is, when Dunk has his and Egg’s fortunes told by a woman at Ashford Meadow. It starts off pleasant, but then takes an ominous turn:

[To Dunk]: “You shall know great success and be richer than a Lannister.”

[To Egg]: “You shall be king, and die in a hot fire, and worms shall feed upon your ashes. And all who know you shall rejoice in your dying.”

Does Dunk Become Richer Than A Lannister?

What Happens To Ser Duncan After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

No one would be more surprised than Dunk himself to hear of him becoming richer than a Lannister. He’s a hedge knight who grew up in the slums of Flea Bottom, and has very little to his name, even having to sell a horse to purchase armor for the tourney. Alas, the fortune teller’s prediction is not correct in the most literal sense: he doesn’t gain more financial wealth than the Lannisters, who are among the richest houses in Westeros, but he does know great success and becomes extremely rich in other ways.

Ser Duncan the Tall will, eventually, rise up to join the ranks of the Kingsguard and even become Lord Commander, the highest position for a knight in the Seven Kingdoms. Given all Dunk wants to be is a true, honorable knight, then that’s as successful as it gets. He may not accumulate great sums of money – members of the Kingsguard aren’t even allowed to hold lands – though he’ll not want for much, being so close to the crown, but his riches aren’t monetary.

They are in him getting to live out his dream, in serving his close friend Aegon (who does become king), and in being remembered as one of the greatest, worthiest knights in history. When you compare Dunk’s decency, loyalty, and honor to the cunning, conniving Lannisters, then yes, he is richer, from a certain point of view.

Does Egg Become King & Die In A Fire?

Major Spoilers For Egg’s Future Ahead

Image via HBO

As mentioned, Egg does become king, which itself is pretty shocking. He’s the fourth son of a fourth son, so shouldn’t get close to the Iron Throne, but various events conspire that end up with him becoming King Aegon V Targaryen around 24 years after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1’s timeline. So that’s the good news from the fortune teller’s prediction, but what about the bad?

Yes, Egg does die in a fire, in an event known as the tragedy at Summerhall. This takes place in 259 AC, 26 years into his reign. The exact circumstances surround it are one of the great Game of Thrones mysteries, but what we do know is that a ferocious blaze broke out at the Targaryen’s summer residence, killing both Aegon and Dunk, as well as the former’s son Prince Duncan, and the Maester in attendance.

It is believed that the fire was caused by attempts to hatch a dragon egg. Aegon had become obsessed with the idea that he needed to bring dragons back to the world in order to establish greater control, as the lords of Westeros were unhappy with the many protections and freedoms he had offered to the smallfolk. Before dying, Maester Corso had send a letter about the events, but ink blotching obscured much of the text. Still, what remains points to dragons and magic:

“The blood of the dragon gathered in one… seven eggs, to honor the seven gods, though the king’s own septon had warned… pyromancers… wild fire… flames grew out of control… towering. burned so hot that… died, but for the valor of the Lord Comman…”

Egg was not successful in bringing back dragons, and all he achieved was ending his own life, and that of Dunk (it was also at this event, it’s worth noting, that Rhaegar Targaryen was born). So far, the fortune teller is 2-2 on her predictions about the young prince, though the one about people rejoicing is a little more complicated.

The gathering at Summerhall was to celebrate the impending birth of Egg’s great-grandchild, Rhaegar, and so in a sense there was rejoicing happening prior to his death, which could be what the lady is referring to. But there’s also the state of Westeros: while King Aegon V was popular with the smallfolk, he wasn’t with the lords who didn’t like the concessions he’d made for the commoners, often at their expense. There was also a band of outlaws and exiles in Westeros who had their own designs on the Seven Kingdoms, eventually launching a rebellion – the fifth and final Blackfyre Rebellion, known as the War of the Ninepenny Kings – shortly after Egg’s death. So for those parties, they definitely would have rejoiced at this dying.

