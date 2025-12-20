A Nickelodeon Classic Gets New Streaming Home as Revival Rumors Heat Up

One Nickelodeon classic is getting a new streaming home just as rumors about a potential revival start hitting their peak. We’re nearing the end of 2025, and that means there are going to be a lot of changes for each of the streaming services in the coming weeks. The new year means licensing deal changes kick in, and that might lead to the removal or addition of a particular library’s shows as a result. Paramount+ is going to be going through those kids of changes in the coming weeks, but at least a big addition is coming soon.

Paramount+ has revealed their new line up of TV shows and movie releases coming to the streaming service in January 2026, and one of the biggest to highlight is Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Joining the streaming service on January 1st, the classic Nickelodeon movie was a major hit when it debuted in theaters back in 2001. With a TV show and much more spawned from it, a potential sequel is now rumored to be in the works 25 years later after the release of the first one. Which might make it more important to watch now than ever.

You Need to Watch Jimmy Neutron

Paramount+ might currently be offering all three seasons of the official TV series spinoff, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, but the streaming service does not have the feature film that first brought the idea to life. Making its debut in theaters back in 2001, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius introduced fans to the titular genius as he and his school friends had to suddenly save their parents following an alien invasion and abduction. It was such a hit for Nickelodeon that it made all the sense in the world to continue it with a new TV series.

This TV franchise then ended being as much of a success in its own right that it not only ran for three seasons, but even got a spinoff of its own with Planet Sheen. But according to rumors that popped up earlier this year, a sequel to Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius was seemingly in the works without any of the original creative staff attached at the time. Though it might unfortunately be tough to bring the franchise back now due to some sad recent events.

Is It Possible to Bring Back Jimmy Neutron?

Jeff Garcia, who voiced Sheen in the film and TV series, unfortunately passed away this past month. He was one of the most notable voices in the franchise on a whole, so it would feel a bit off for Jimmy Neutron to return without him in it. It’s not like it’s impossible for Nickelodeon to bring back the classic franchise with a new sequel or revival and shuffle around the voice cast for this new era, but fans of the original would undoubtedly notice a difference. That might not be the best place to start from.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius is also currently available to watch completely for free with Pluto TV, but it’s yet to be revealed how this shift to Paramount+ at the start of the new year will impact it. So if you wanted to check it out that way to see why it’s such a big classic, now is the perfect time to do so outside of its Paramount+ release coming soon.

