Paramount+ Loses Major Nickelodeon Series in Surprise Move

Shows and movies leaving streaming services have, unfortunately, been recurring quite a bit in recent years. HBO Max has released scores of animated series from its library, with Netflix looking to do the same next year with the likes of Captain Underpants and She-Ra And The Princesses of Power. In a surprising move, Paramount+ has apparently done the same with one of its biggest Nickelodeon animated shows, as subscribers have noticed a big cartoon is no longer available to stream. While an official comment has yet to be released by Paramount, we have to imagine that more than a few fans will be sad to see a big Nicktoon leave the streaming service.

Fans recently took notice that the Nickelodeon animated series, As Told By Ginger, had disappeared from Paramount+, leaving many distressed regarding the availability of the beloved Nicktoon. Unfortunately, the loss of this animated classic from Paramount’s platform means that it cannot be legally viewed anywhere at the moment, as it currently isn’t available on any digital storefront. While there have been instances in the past of removed series playing leapfrog from one streaming service to another, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the episodes featuring the Nickelodeon redhead.

Why Losing Ginger is a Tragedy

Rather than focusing on adventures taking place under the sea like SpongeBob SquarePants or attempting to take over the world like Invader Zim, Ginger’s animated series took a page from shows like Doug, creating an interesting yet mundane setting for its titular character. First premiering in the year 2000, the series would garner three seasons and became a cult classic for many Nickelodeon fans over the years. While a sequel series and/or spin-off was never announced, it still remains one of the more popular NickToons thanks to its storytelling, and it seems that the only way to legally revisit the show at this point is via physical media.

Nickelodeon still has an official website dedicated to the series that describes As Told By Ginger as such, “Middle schooler Ginger Foutley thinks she’s a geek – but doesn’t want to be. She and her best pals, Dodie, Macie and Darren, aspire to shake the “geek” label and get in with the cool crowd. Will they succeed? As Told By Ginger offers the rare opportunity to get a definitive answer: unlike most animated shows, the characters aren’t stuck at one age – they actually get older as the show progresses — and the whole series is one continuing story.” Following the loss of this series on Paramount+, the question arises what other Nicktoons might be getting the axe.

As of the writing of this article, the streaming service still has Nickelodeon classics like SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocko’s Modern Life, Rugrats, Hey Arnold, The Wild Thornberrys, and Rocket Power, to name a few. Fingers crossed that other animated fare from the cable network remains on Paramount+, but these days, it feels like nothing is safe when it comes to streaming.

