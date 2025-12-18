Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2026

We’re getting close to the end of the year, and streaming services like Paramount+ are starting to get subscribers prepared for what 2026 has in store. On Thursday morning, the streaming service released its newsletter for January 2026, which reveals all of the movies, TV shows, and specials being added to the lineup over the course of the month. As always, the lineup for January is pretty front-loaded, with the first day of the new year bringing a horde of new films to the Paramount+ roster.
January 1st is going to be a huge day for movies on Paramount+, with the service adding a mix of classics, fan-favorites, and even a new original feature film. Those new movies include 10 Cloverfield Lane, Clerks, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Crow. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ January additions below!
January 1st
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver
Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952)
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2
January 7th
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1 (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)
January 8th
Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series
Based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, GIRL TAKEN follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are shattered when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen. After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes – only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.
Golden Eve (CBS Special)
January 9th
Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)
The six-episode series stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually) in his long-awaited return to British television and Ewen Bremner (Our Flag Means Death, Trainspotting). COLDWATER is a twisted thriller about a normal man, in a normal marriage, who finds himself in a far from normal situation when he falls under the influence of someone incredibly dangerous.
January 11th
ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
January 14th
Bar Rescue: Season 9
Peppa Pig: Season 10
January 15th
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 1&2 drop on 1/15, followed by new episodes weekly)
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
January 20th
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series
A captivating three-part docuseries that unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation
January 21st
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15
January 22nd
Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)
A northern “Shore”. Ten Canadians. Unlimited drama. And a summer unlike anything else! CANADA SHORE, the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” phenomenon, will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Australia. Filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, the series brings together ten bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun. From coast to coast to coast, these 10 larger-than-life CANADA SHORE roommates are ready to party, flirt harder, and turn every night into memories (and maybe a little mayhem). But it’s not all hookups and hangovers. Beneath the chaos is a crew that laughs together, fights together, and somehow becomes a family.
January 27th
College
January 28th
School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 301-303 drop on 1/28 followed by new episodes weekly)
Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.
January 30th
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards
January 31st
The Hundred-Foot Journey