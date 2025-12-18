Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2026

We’re getting close to the end of the year, and streaming services like Paramount+ are starting to get subscribers prepared for what 2026 has in store. On Thursday morning, the streaming service released its newsletter for January 2026, which reveals all of the movies, TV shows, and specials being added to the lineup over the course of the month. As always, the lineup for January is pretty front-loaded, with the first day of the new year bringing a horde of new films to the Paramount+ roster.

January 1st is going to be a huge day for movies on Paramount+, with the service adding a mix of classics, fan-favorites, and even a new original feature film. Those new movies include 10 Cloverfield Lane, Clerks, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Crow. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ January additions below!

January 1st

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Driver

Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive

Bebe’s Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny’s Wedding

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would You Rather

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

January 7th

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1 (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)

January 8th

Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series

Based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, GIRL TAKEN follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are shattered when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen. After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes – only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.

Golden Eve (CBS Special)

January 9th

Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)

The six-episode series stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually) in his long-awaited return to British television and Ewen Bremner (Our Flag Means Death, Trainspotting). COLDWATER is a twisted thriller about a normal man, in a normal marriage, who finds himself in a far from normal situation when he falls under the influence of someone incredibly dangerous.

January 11th

ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

January 14th

Bar Rescue: Season 9

Peppa Pig: Season 10

January 15th

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 1&2 drop on 1/15, followed by new episodes weekly)

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

January 20th

Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series

A captivating three-part docuseries that unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation

January 21st

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15

January 22nd

Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)

A northern “Shore”. Ten Canadians. Unlimited drama. And a summer unlike anything else! CANADA SHORE, the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” phenomenon, will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Australia. Filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, the series brings together ten bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun. From coast to coast to coast, these 10 larger-than-life CANADA SHORE roommates are ready to party, flirt harder, and turn every night into memories (and maybe a little mayhem). But it’s not all hookups and hangovers. Beneath the chaos is a crew that laughs together, fights together, and somehow becomes a family.

January 27th

College

January 28th

School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 301-303 drop on 1/28 followed by new episodes weekly)

Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.

January 30th

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

January 31st

The Hundred-Foot Journey