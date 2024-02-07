Scott Glenn Joins The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

The third season of The White Lotus has been delayed until 2025, but the new season's cast is extremely exciting. Season 3 of Mike White's Emmy-winning series will include Parker Posey (Lost in Space, Beau Is Afraid), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Family Plan), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, The Gilded Age), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout), Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V, The Staircase), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale), Dom Hetrakul (The Sky Without the Sun, The Family), and Tayme Thapthimthong (Paradox, Mechanic: Resurrection). Today, it was announced that Scott Glenn (The Leftovers, Daredevil) will also be joining the cast.

Glenn's casting was first reported by Deadline, but not much is known about his character. It's unclear who any of the Season 3 actors will be playing, but characters have been teased to be "a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi." According to the latest report, Glenn is "believed to be playing a man referred to as Jim who may be slowing down physically but is still mentally sharp and a little cranky."

The series is heading to Thailand for the show's third season, and it's expected to go into production this month.

"We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus," Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shared in a statement. "The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to amazing Thailand."

"We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," Janet Graham Borba, exec vp production at HBO & Max, added.

Stay tuned for more updates about The White Lotus.