Disney to Launch Standalone ESPN Streaming Service in 2025

Disney is about to change the streaming landscape once again. On Wednesday, during the Walt Disney Company's quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a standalone streaming version of ESPN will launch in the fall of 2025. According to Iger, the launch of the ESPN streaming service could occur as early as August of 2025. A price point for this new ESPN streaming service has not been announced. The platform would also incorporate shopping and other customizable "innovative digital features.", and would also be offered as a bundle with Disney+, similar to the existing bundle with Hulu.

This comes alongside the news that ESPN will be launching an additional joint streaming venture with Fox and Warner Bros., bundling their various sports services together. This currently-unnamed venture would allow subscribers to access ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+, as well as hundreds of hours from the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL and many top college divisions.

Will Disney Sell ESPN?

This new venture for ESPN has arrived after years of speculation that Disney might eventually sell off the sports service from its platform, or potentially spin it off into its own company. In a 2023 interview, Iger addressed that possibility.

"ESPN is a differentiator for this company, is the best sports brand and television, is one of the best sports brands in sports. It continues to create real value for us," Iger said. "It is going through some obviously challenging times because of what's happened in linear programming. But the brand of ESPN is very healthy, and the programming of ESPN is very healthy. We just have to figure out how to monetize it in a disrupting and continuing disrupting world. That's it. We're not engaged in any conversations right now, or considering, a spin-off of ESPN."

He added, "That had been done, by the way, in my absence and I'm told the company concluded after exploring it very carefully that it wasn't something the company wanted to do."

What Are Disney's 2024 Movies?

Disney has a number of high-profile movies scheduled to make their debut in 2024, including Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, Alien: Romulus, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Additionally, Disney announced during the same investor call that Moana 2, which was previously expected to be a Disney+ exclusive series, has already been completed, and is scheduled to make its debut on November 27th of this year. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

"Moana remains and incredibly popular franchise," Iger said during the earnings call. "And we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui and Moana 2 comes to theaters this November."

