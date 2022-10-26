Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Reveals Record Number of Super-Champions





Jeopardy! Is set to have a record number of super-champions in this year's Tournament of Champions. Monday, October 31 is the big premiere date. The start of next week will see household classic bring in the most competitive field that has ever been seen on the show. 21 contestants come from all across the halls of victory. Ryan Long, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and Mattea Roach will all be along for the ride. Most years, it's only 15 contestants that have a chance at the $250,000 prize. But, this year, there will be a number of edits.

For starters, the wild card is no more. Taking its cues from other sporting events, there's a seven-game series for the eventual victor. The first champion to claim three games will stand victorious. This makes the deal even sweeter for Schneider, Amodio, and Roach, who have secured first round byes. It's going to be a wild time when everything gets underway.

They're going head to head 🧠



Who are your top picks for this #JeopardyToC bracket? https://t.co/bdEqv1cZaL pic.twitter.com/X30IEeBXIB — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 25, 2022

Who is Hosting The Tournament?

With all of the commotion surrounding Jeopardy! over the last few years, the show has found some stability after an uncertain period. They decided on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts for the game show. Executive producer Michael Davies actually talked about how their partnership has grown and where it could go in the future.

"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," Davies said. "Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December."

"In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime," he continued. "When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to "Call Me Kat." We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule."

Here's how Jeopardy! describes the upcoming tournament: "The prestigious 10-day event is divided into three segments: quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. During the first week of the tournament, three contestants will compete each day in the quarterfinals. Winners of the quarterfinals – as well as four Wild Card players who hold the highest scores among non-winners – will all advance into the semifinals during the second week of the tournament. The three players who win the semifinals will face off in the two-day finals for the Grand Champion title and the $250,000 payday."

Are you going to be watching the Tournament of Champions? Let us know down in the comments!