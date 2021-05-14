ABC Renews The Goldbergs For Season 9

✖

The hit ABC comedy The Goldbergs will return for a ninth season as the network has handed out their list of renewals. It was renewed alongside Black-ish (returning for its eighth and final season) plus The Conners, The Rookie, A Million Little Things and new series Home Economics. The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg, and Patton Oswalt as series narrator, the adult Adam Goldberg.

In the midst of the show's eighth season The Goldbergs suffered an immense tragedy with the passing of cast member George Segal, who played "Pops" on the series. Segal passed away in March of this year due to complications from bypass surgery. The actor had already wrapped his work on the eighth season with his final appearance premiering on April 7. There's been no word from the executive producers or cast about how the loss of Segal will be addressed in the series with McLendon-Covey confirming that Segal wouldn't be replaced and his absence addressed in season 9.

Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the '80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam (Sean Giambrone) these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling. Mom Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) is a classic "smother;" an overbearing, overprotective matriarch who rules this brood with 100% authority and zero sense of boundaries.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

