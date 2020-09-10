The Goldbergs Season 8 Premiere Date Announced

✖

The premiere date for Season 8 of The Goldbergs was announced by ABC. Season 8 gets rolling on the network at 8 pm ET on October 21st. There will be back-to-back episodes leading into The Conners’ season premiere at 9 pm ET. ABC’s Wednesday night comedy programming gets rounded out by the first episode of Black-ish’s seventh season at 9:30 pm ET. COVID-19 has affected the production of all of these shows, but with some new protocols in place, production is back up and running again. Even with the strange fall that is about to be on everyone’s hands, there will be some laughs to help get you through those early sunsets and crisp evenings.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said of the announcement. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Check out the synopsis for The Goldbergs down below:

“Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the '80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam (Sean Giambrone) these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling. Mom Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) is a classic "smother;" an overbearing, overprotective matriarch who rules this brood with 100% authority and zero sense of boundaries.

Dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) is gruff, hot-tempered and trying to parent without screaming. Sister Erica (Hayley Orrantia) is 17, hot, terrifying and not one to mess with. Barry (Troy Gentile) is 16, a grade-A spaz with classic middle child syndrome. Adam (Sam Giambrone) is the youngest, a camera-wielding future director who's crushing on an older woman. Rounding out the family is beloved grandfather Al "Pops" Solomon (George Segal), the wild man of the clan, a shameless Don Juan who's schooling Adam in the ways of love. When Pops buys a new sports car and offers his Caddy to middle child Barry, it's enough to drive this already high-strung family to the brink of chaos."

