CBS has announced its lineup of season finale air dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas, and unscripted series of the 2022-2023 broadcast season. Throughout May, NCIS: Hawai'i and S.W.A.T. will wrap up with two-part season finales airing across two nights, while new series True Lies will conclude its first season with a two-part episode on May 17th. Also announced is the premiere date for the Entertainment Tonight special A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, to air after the two-part series finale; the first season finales of So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, and East New York; and finale dates for returning fan-favorites CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, Ghosts, The Neighborhood Bob Hearts Abishola, and Young Sheldon.



The broadcast season culminates with the 100th episode and fifth season finale of FBI, followed by the FBI: International second season finale and FBI: Most Wanted fourth season finale on May 23rd, and the three-hour Survivor 44 finale on May 24th.

CBS Season Finale Dates 2023 Schedule



Thursday, May 11

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, May 12

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Part One of the Season 6 Finale)

Sunday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: East New York (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (First Part of the Series Finale)

Monday, May 15

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (First Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Two-Part Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (One-Hour Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Second Part of the Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 13 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Second Part of the Series Finale)

10:00 p.m.: A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (Entertainment Tonight special)

Monday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 5 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 4 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 20 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Second Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: FBI (100th Episode and Season 5 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 2 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 44th Edition Finale)