Adam Sandler’s New Comedy Special Love You Gets Trailer and Netflix Release Date

Adam Sandler is returning to his stand-up comedy roots with the upcoming Netflix comedy special Love You – and you can watch the first trailer for it, below!

Netflix also announced that Adam Sandler’s Love You comedy special will premiere on August 27th – as is revealed in both the trailer and the logline for the event:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new comedy special from Adam Sandler directed by Josh Safdie (making his comedy special directorial debut), Adam Sandler: Love You premieres globally on Netflix on August 27, 2024. Sandler is re-teaming with his Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie, who will serve as both director and producer of Love You.

As you can see from the trailer, Sandler isn’t giving away anything that spoils the subject matter of his special – we get vague clips of jokes, and the promise that the taping of the special (which was taped at the Nocturne Theater in Glendale, CA) was filled with some wild surprises from the crowd. It will be Sandler’s first comedy special since Netflix streamed his previous one, 100% Fresh, back in 2018.

The modern generations may only know Adam Sandler from his comedic movies – or maybe just the string of dramatic roles (Uncut Gems, Hustle) he’s taken on recently. We’re a long way away from the Gen X days when Adam Sandler was doing sketch comedy on Saturday Night Live, or achieving solo fame with his stand-up comedy routine and comedy album releases (They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!).

Love You was produced by Sandler, Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Dan Bulla, Carter Hambley, Brian Robinson, Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, Eli Thomas and Perry Sachs. Barry Bernardi, Robert Digby and John Irwin served as executive producers.

In addition to this comedy special, Adam Sandler currently has a project in the works from writer/director Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, which will see him join an ensemble that includes George Clooney, Riley Keough, Laura Dern, Patrick Wilson, Isla Fisher, Greta Gerwig and others. Sandler also has another film project with Josh Safdie, which could see him partnering with superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Despite the loss of actor Carl Weathers earlier this year, Netflix is moving ahead with Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to one of Sandler’s most popular films. That film saw Sandler playing the titular hockey-player-turned-golfer, and has been an enduring entry in his filmography.

Adam Sandler: Love You will stream on Netflix on August 27th.