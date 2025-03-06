Netflix Renews Its Latest Hit Series Just One Week After Its Premiere

Hoop it up for Running Point. Netflix announced Thursday that the basketball-themed comedy from creator Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) has been renewed for a second season, with Kate Hudson (Glass Onion) set to return as Isla Gordon, new president of “the greatest basketball franchise in the history of the game”: The Los Angeles Waves. The news comes on the heels of the underdog comedy’s slam dunk first season, which dropped its 10-episode first season on Feb. 27.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show,” writer and executive producer Kaling said in a statement. “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course executive producers [Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner] Jeanie Buss and [manager of special projects] Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Running Point scored 9.3 million views in its first week and ranked in the Netflix Top 10 across 83 countries with 47.2 million hours viewed. In placed third, behind the Robert De Niro-starring limited series Zero Day (which repeated at No. 1 in its second week) and true crime docu-series American Murder: Gabby Petito at No. 2.

Hudson leads the series, which also stars Brenda Song (Dollface) as Ali, the right-hand woman of Hudson’s Isla Gordon and chief of staff for the Waves; Drew Tarver (The Other Two) as chief financial officer Sandy Gordon; Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones) as the sensitive Ness Gordon, general manager of the Waves; Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as half-sibling Jackie Moreno; Toby Sandeman (The Game) as star player Marcus Winfield; Chet Hanks (Empire) as Waves point guard and part-time rapper Travis Bugg; Jay Ellis (Insecure) as zen Waves head coach Jay Brown; Max Greenfield (New Girl) as Isla’s fiancé Lev; and Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Cameron “Cam” Gordon, the oldest of the Gordon siblings and Isla’s predecessor as president of the Waves.

“I really love writing shows about ambitious women, whether they’re a 15-year-old girl in the Valley [Never Have I Ever] or the president of a basketball team,” Kaling — who has written episodes of The Office, The Mindy Project, and The Sex Lives of College Girls — told Netflix’s Tudum. “We wanted to ensure that audiences could see themselves in the characters’ struggles and triumphs.”

All 10 episodes of Running Point are now streaming on Netflix. See what’s new on Netflix in March 2025.