Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Addresses Agatha: Coven of Chaos Role

Heartstopper Season 2 is here on Netflix and series star Joe Locke just revealed how hard he tried to lock down his role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. W Magazine interviewed the young actor before the SAG-AFTRA strike. During their conversation, Locke explained that he's been a "Marvel kid" for a long time. When the chance came to audition for a role in any MCU project, he leaped at the chance. "I did everything I could to get it," the Heartstopper star said of his audition. Locke actually couldn't even mention the name of the show, but he's clearly proud of his work on the forthcoming Disney+ series.

Locke might not be able to mention the title of the show. But, he had some serious praise for his co-stars. Shortly after talking about his audition, the actor called his castmates "the most incredible women." Patti LuPone is something of a childhood idol for him. Everyone loves Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza ended up gifting him a signed headshot at the end of filming. The stacked cast on Agatha: Coven of Chaos seems to be a real feather in Marvel's cap. The hype will only ramp up when there's more revealed about the Disney+ show.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Cast Is Absolutely Wild

(Photo: DOMINIQUE CHARRIAU/GETTY IMAGES)

A lot of WandaVision fans are absolutely over the moon about Agatha getting her own spinoff series. One of the bigger reveals about the show is that Aubrey Plaza will be a big player in the series. The actress has even addressed the feel of the series in previous interviews. Earlier this year, Plaza told THR that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is some of the most "elevated" Marvel material that exists. Now, as the fanbase continues arguing about everything until our Sun explodes, that will generate some discussion on its own. Here's what she said.

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Plaza said. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

Does Agatha: Coven of Chaos Have A Release Date?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As of right now, Agatha: Coven of Chaos doesn't really have a release date to speak of. Kathryn Hahn herself actually told Deadline that she has no idea either. As the Disney+ release schedule has shifted so much, next year is in a state of flux. Yes, there was a plan. But the writers and actors strikes have put even more of that up into the air. (But, rejoice, it seems the studios have agreed to come back to the bargaining table this week. So, maybe there will be progress?) Hahn is just happy to be getting to play this character again for now.

"I have no idea. I'm just an eager, eager audience member waiting to see," Hahn replied when asked about a release date. "I love her so much. I mean, she's a witch, so what could be more delicious? And especially on the heels of this very profound and deep dive [in Tiny Beautiful Things] to be able to jump into something that was surprisingly a deep, a deep and profound dive as well was really an exciting, really difficult, but incredible year."

Are you excited to see who Joe Locke is playing? Let us know down in the comments!