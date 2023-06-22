Marvel Reveals Why Agatha Harkness Reunites With Scarlet Witch

There's a nefarious reason behind the reunion between Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch. The duo blew up in the pop culture sphere after the success of WandaVision on Disney+, so much that Marvel Studios greenlit a spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn's character, titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. With Hahn playing a youthful, energetic version of Agatha on WandaVision, the comics finally got around to updating Agatha to more closely resemble her live-action counterpart in Midnight Suns. Agatha pays her former apprentice Wanda Maximoff a visit in Scarlet Witch Annual #1, but we find out there is an ulterior motive aside from playing catchup.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Scarlet Witch Annual #1. Continue reading at your own risk.

Scarlet Witch Annual #1 comes from the creative team of Steve Orlando, Carlos Nieto, Tríona Farrell, and VC's Cory Petit. Scarlet Witch has been staying pretty busy in the Marvel Universe, from being killed and resurrected in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, to absorbing the Darkhold and sealing the demon Chthon inside her soul. This has put a target on her back, with various evil entities looking to take advantage of our Avenger. Agatha Harkness has become aware of these threats looming in the shadows, and is taking it upon herself to "protect" Scarlet Witch, in her own special way.

After taking out Necrodamus before he can launch an attack on Scarlet Witch, Agatha goes to meet her at her new Emporium witchcraft shop. The two exchange some small talk before Agatha brings up the topic of Chthon and the Darkhold. Scarlet Witch thinks she's strong enough to take on this burden, while Agatha believes otherwise. The two then have a pretty interesting witch-fight that ends with Agatha conceding defeat. However, that's not where the story truly ends.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Agatha Harkness Makes a Play for the Darkhold

Part of Agatha Harkness' fight against the Scarlet Witch was secretly about gaining access to the Darkhold trapped in Wanda Maximoff's soul. While Scarlet Witch is busy fending off attacks, Agatha slithered her way inside and ripped out Chthon's heart. Scarlet Witch Annual #1 ends with Agatha holding Chthon's heart in victory, but we already have an idea of where the story will continue next.

Scarlet Witch Annual #1 serves as a prelude to Contest of Chaos, a limited series that features Agatha Harkness attempting to reform the Darkhold, and in the process, pitting various Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine against each other in combat.

Agatha Harkness is back in a big way, which could spell trouble for the Marvel Universe. Let us know your thoughts on Scarlet Witch Annual #1 in the comments!