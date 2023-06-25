Aubrey Plaza Calls Agatha: Coven of Chaos "Elevated Marvel Material"

One of Marvel's more anticipated Disney+ shows is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the recent addition of Aubrey Plaza to the cast has only bolstered the buzz surrounding it. As of now Marvel nor Plaza has confirmed the character that she will be playing in the series, though there are some theories of course. While fans wait to find out more about the character Plaza will bring to life in the MCU, Plaza did recently address her role and how much fun she's having with the character in an interview with THR. She also said she thinks the show is offering the most elevated Marvel material out there, which is definitely going to generate some discussion amongst MCU fans (H/T CBM).

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Plaza said. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

Hahn's Agatha quickly became a favorite in WandaVision, and fans are excited to see her make her return to the small screen in Coven of Chaos. It's exciting to know that she will be interacting with Plaza's character and that Hahn is so in love with portraying Agatha in general.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," Hahn said, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

As for Elizabeth Olsen, there's hope that she ends up making an appearance in the series, but it hasn't been confirmed by Olsen or Marvel. This is partly to due to the character's supposed death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though no one actually thinks the character's dead. Even Olsen hopes for an arc of redemption for Wanda, which she discussed in a previous interview with Variety.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes," Olsen said. "Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will make its debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024, and will follow Marvel's 2023 lineup that includes Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, and Echo.

